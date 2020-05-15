During the building of Hoopeston in 1871, while the railroads were being completed, there was no cemetery, except for a small graveyard on Thomas Wolverton's land which was appropriately called Wolverton Cemetery.
This early cemetery was located a few miles east of Hoopeston, just north of Route 9 and west of the Conservation Road on Section 7 Township 23 Range 11 and was part of Abel Wolverton's land, an early settler and the father of Thomas. Wolverton Cemetery is believed to have been started when Abel Wolverton's wife died April 3, 1857 or when an early neighbor and possible relative died, Edna Hamilton on Sept. 10, 1851. Thomas Hoopes eventually bought the land with the cemetery on it. Wolverton Cemetery remained in existence until 1893 when Hoopes' died and the land with Wolverton Cemetery was sold to Alfred Trego. The cemetery is not in existence by 1906 when purchased by Jacob McFerren.
Burials from Wolverton Cemetery are believed to have been re-interred in Floral Hill Cemetery between 1893-1906. One grave still remains and is supposedly covered by rocks to prevent it being disturbed. These are burials that took place before 1872.
There are, however, exceptions such as Civil War soldier, 2nd Lt. James Knox Weir. Weir was killed by a snipers bullet at Kenesaw Mt., Georgia on June 21, 1864. He was buried, as many soldiers were, where they lay. Later his body was moved to the Marietta National Cemetery, Marietta, Georgia. The stone at Floral Hill was probably placed here by the family to remember and be able to visit the grave.
Churches were established between 1871 and 1872 in Hoopeston as the city grew around the railroad, many that have remained in existence since that early time, just relocating in different homes, stores and buildings until a permanent church building was erected. Several churches fell by the wayside or moved to a new location or caught fire and burned.
What was missing in Hoopeston now that lots were being laid out, buildings being built, businesses and churches started was a cemetery in this new town The founding fathers decided to remedy that situation.
Thomas Hoopes, Gideon W. Seavy and Samuel P. Thompson decided to form a cemetery association in May of 1872 with eight (8) founding fathers "for the purpose of establishing, decorating, and keeping in order a cemetery to be located in the vicinity of Hoopeston." Beside the three already mentioned, Alba Honeywell, Robert McCracken, William A. Brillhart and one other were members of the Floral Hill Cemetery Association. Honeywell, Seavy and Thompson were elected as trustees of the cemetery at the first meeting of the Floral Hill Cemetery Association on October 22, 1872, and to serve as President, Treasurer and Secretary of the Association for one year.
The Vermilion Chronicle said on May 2nd, 1872, the grounds chosen for the first cemetery were 40 acres of land belonging to Alba Honeywell lying at the end of Market Street and extending to the county line. This land donated by Honeywell may have been the small part of Floral Hill that extends into Vermilion County but not all of the 40 acres were actually donated. Most histories of Floral Hill Cemetery say the land was donated by Thomas Hoopes. The larger part of the cemetery extends into Iroquois County which may be the part donated by Hoopes. The original graveyard was 31 feet by 49 feet, according the the paper. It has grown considerably since that early start to a cemetery with well over 10,000 burials today.
The first burials were the infant children of Henry Reece on May 29, and Dr. Anderson's little boy on May 30, 1872.
Since winters were so cold during the earlier history of Hoopeston, it was sometimes hard for the men who dug the graves to dig in the frozen ground. Bodies had to be stored somewhere until the ground was softer. All burials in Floral Hill were at one time dug by hand with shovels.
In January of 1889, John Greer donated the funds to have a chapel built for the purpose of holding a funeral at the cemetery but mostly to serve as a vault in which to store dead bodies during the winter months when the ground was frozen. As explained by the The Chronicle, "The object of the vault may not be apparent to some of the readers of The Chronicle, and it may not be amiss to explain..... temporary receiving vaults are arranged where caskets containing dead bodies may be placed for some time before burial. When the ground is frozen solid, or for some other reason it is not convenient to dig the grave; when, as in the case sometimes, there is reason to believe that life is not extinct, or wherever, for any one of a multiplicity of reasons an immediate interment is not practicable or desirable, the receiving vault of a loved one can be until all necessary arrangements are made for sepulture."
On September 3rd, 1889, contractor William Silver staked off the new chapel and vault. The vault was 20 feet by 26 feet with a 14-foot ceiling and was built of pressed brick and cut stone. The main chapel was 18 ft by 19 ft with the receiving vault built on the north end.
The vault received its first body of Mrs. Finette Grout on Nov. 1889. Her body was to remain in the vault until taken to Hoosic, New York for burial beside her husband by her nephew.
Only one person is buried in the Chapel circle and that is John Greer.