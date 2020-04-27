April 1921 -Elijah J. Boorde and son John Rosslyn Boorde, owners of Hoopeston Telephone Company, broke ground to build the Lorraine Theatre in April 1921 on the northeast corner of East Main and Third Streets. Cost: $100,000
March 6, 1922 - Grand opening -silent film The Great Moment with Gloria Swanson and Milton Sills. The opening night also included Pathe News, "showing the latest great events of the world in pictures," a comedy entitled For Lands Sake and a five-piece orchestra. 800 seats were in the Lorraine in 1922, Entrance to the auditorium was through the concession stand area, a 3 to 4 piece orchestra was used for music. The piano was played for the silent films. There was no basement in the first Lorraine Theatre.
October 1922 - John Randolph Thompson bought the lease. Thompson of Chicago, a wealthy restauranteur in Chicago, was formerly from Fithian, Illinois. He was the brother of Elijah Boorde's wife, Anna B. Thompson Boorde.
Aug. 1924 - Polka Bros., Frank and Martin Polka of Maywood, bought the lease. They held it until March 1, 1925, when Arthur Bingham McCollum of Dwight, and Tracy L. Orr of Gibson City bought the lease.
Dec 7, 1926 - Arthur B. McCollum, arrested for showing a movie on Sunday. Hoopeston City ordinance, at that time, prohibited showing movies or roller skating on Sundays. McCollum wanted to test the law about movies on Sunday saying it was unconstitutional. He was fined in Hoopeston $10 and cost, appealed the case to Danville, lost again, was fined $100, and appealed again. Eventually he was able to show Sunday movies.
January 7, 1930 - First talking picture shown in Hoopeston Lorraine Theatre. First “talkie” The Girl From Woolworths starring Alice White and Charles Delaney.
1935 – McCollum bought a building at 201 E. Main Street, remodelled it, and opened the Princess Theatre. The Princess Theatre closed about 1955.
March 22, 1937 – Newspaper headline “Picket Lorraine Theatre.” Danville union leaders and a group of union men tried to organize a building trades council in Hoopeston. On March 24th, Police chief George Cook escorted the carpenters past picket lines that morning and again at noon. No trade union made it in Hoopeston.
October 15, 1937 - Completed renovation of Lorraine. Grand reopening of Lorraine Theatre with new marque. Alex Claessen of Chicago, designed the Art Deco style motiff. Playing that day was You Can’t Have Everything with Alice Raye, Ritz Brothers and Don Ameche and, as an additional attraction, radio favorites, The Venetian Trio, performing on stage. Alex Claessen donated the mural that hung behind the concession stand. Supposedly he painted the mural himself.
December 31, 1962 - Arthur J. Nelson signs papers to purchase the lease of the Lorraine Theatre.
October 1971 - Note made out to Arthur J. Nelson to purchase Lorraine Theatre from McCollum's heirs. Note paid in full February 1976. It was on the assessor's records in 1975 as Nelson's.
October 1987 - Greg Boardman and Jim Franklin buy the Lorraine Theatre and began restoration work. In 1988 Boardman added Sony Dynamic Digital Sound to Lorraine.
September 18, 1998 - Lorraine II, or Little Lorraine as it is called today, first opened it's doors so that the Lorraine Theatre could show first run movies more often.
May 24, 2007 - Kevin Alvarez of Burlington, Wisconsin bought the Lorraine from Boardman.
October 2008 - Josh Caudle of California bought the Lorraine from Alvarez. Caudle closed the doors in April 2012. Both Theatres went into foreclosure with MainSource Bank as the lien holder.
2013 - End of July, first few weeks of August, the Save The Lorraine Foundation was organized, officers elected, 501c3 discussed and bylaws worked on.
September 2013 - Fontella Fraley Krout, former alumni, bought the Lorraine. She donated it to the Save The Lorraine Foundation December 2013.
September 2013 - Newly organized, the Lorraine Foundation hosted a vehicle in the Sweetcorn Festival Parade and held a successful Spagetti Dinner at Fast Lanes Bowling Alley with the aid of Doug Wagoner and his staff doing the preparation and our group as servers.
December 27, 28, 29, 2013 - First movies shown since the closing at the Little Lorraine - Fast & Furious 6 and Goonies. Sold out.
2014 - Late Spring renovation beginning in the Lorraine Theatre with clean up inside the building. Movies shown at Little Lorraine - some upgrades there - Furnace & air, bathroom, lighting along seats, small stage, painting inside and out.
July 15, 2014 - Extremely successful Lorraine Theatre Block Party fundraiser.
November 15, 2014 -Dinner and death fundraiser at Ira Owen Kreager American Legion Post by Dramatic Demise, a fund-raising audience-interactive murder mystery dinner event.
2015 - Renovation of Lorraine Theatre begun in ernest. Tuck pointing, inside work, cleaning, removing of old carpting, deep cleaning of seats. Started doing private parties and Trivia Nights at Little Lorraine.
Jan. 2016 - Miss Hoopeston competiton held at the Little Lorraine Theatre by the Hoopeston Jaycees.
2016 - Auditorium work continues. Mapping of Auditorium walls by Troy Freeman, Freesky Studios of Springfield. Love Letters first stage play at Little Lorraine. Nostalgia Golf Cart Rally successful fundraiser. Bought Willdon Building on tax sale.
2017 - Auditorium walls painted, seats cleaned, floors cleaned and waxed, entryway painted and marble floors waxed. Directors for Willdon set as Alex Houmes, Karla Coon, Carol Nichols and Ryan Anderson. Jaycees request holding Community awards in Lorraine Theatre. Dippin' Dots sold in LIttle Lorraine. Bought Old City Hall on tax sale.
Jan. 2017 - Lorraine Theatre opened its doors for the first time in four years for a live event for the Jaycee's Miss Hoopeston competitition and the Community Awards celebration.
February 24, 2017 - First live entertainers scheduled for the year. Jani Massey & band with Craig Massey, artist, on February 24th-the first live musical event; Doc Ashton and the Root Canals - March 24th; Sweet Adelines - April 22nd; the Hoopeston Children's Choir - April 29th; Magic by Dallas & Co., -July 29; Hoosier Ditty Band - Oct 7th and Doug Church, Elvis Tribute Artist on Nov. 11.
June 17, 2017 - Sculpt Fitness Center opened in the Willdon building by Kasey Moore and Rachel Fenner. The center covers the entire downstairs part of the building.
July 2017 - Contracts signed by Sculpt Fitness Center and Jill Penicook to rent part of the Willdon building.
September 28th, 2018 - LIttle Lorraine had its first Friday pizza and movie night. It was so well received that the Friday pizza and a movie has continued.
October 26-27th, 2018- First stage play performed for the newly formed Lorraine Theatre Guild. The play of Dracula with director Tom Sweeney had rave reviews.
2019 - Renovation of the Little Lorraine in August and September closed the theatre for two months. Grand reopening with Toy Story on October 11-13 with Buzz Lightyear and Woody making a guest appearance on the 11th. Changed from bottled pop to fountain drinks this year at both theatres.
December 2019 - Lorraine Theatre on the Christmas Walk this year for the first time.
January 24-26th, 2020 - Steel Magnolias was performed on stage at the Lorraine Theatre directed by Ashley Beauvouis.
February 29th, 2020 - Had the first ever Breakfast and a movie for the movie Frozen II. It sold out. Parents and kids loved it.
March 2020 - Covid- 19 Virus closed the country. All events and movies canceled for the Lorraine.
April 2021 - Groundbreaking for the Lorraine Theatre was begun 100 years ago.
March 6, 2022 - FIrst day the Lorraine Theatre held its grand opening was on this day 100 years ago.