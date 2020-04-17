What has cowpies got to do with football? And what is a cowpie, some of you might ask?
For the younger generation and the "city slickers", plain and simple, it's cow poop.
Early high school football teams did not have a field to play on so they "borrowed" a field, generally a farmer's pasture. Since cows and other animals hung out in these pastures, the pastures had to be cleared and cleaned in order for teams to play football in them. Needless to say, football players and coaches had an unpleasant task to complete before a home football game could be played. Not sure if the visiting teams had to help with the fields or not, or the farmers, but the home team did, probably the night before the game. Once the fields were clean enough to host a football game, the battle began with no cowpies to flop in when tackled.
By at least 1913, football games were moved to the South Side Park, maybe a little earlier, and, in information about the location found by Kelly Morgeson at Grant Township under the title of the City of Hoopeston Parks. Today the South Side Park is the very spot in which Hoopeston High School was built in 1955, opened in 1956 and later expanded to host both high school and middle school.
Football was played in the South Side Park, according to the sports pages, until about 1917. Not much is found from 1917 to 1919 during the World War I era, so football and other sports may not have been played in Hoopeston much, if at all, during that period of time. So many young men 17 and 18 years old joined the military to serve their country during the war, depleting the football teams and putting their educaton on hold.
However in October 1920, according to the Chronicle-Herald, football games were played on Lee Field, remaining there until at least December 1930, maybe longer. Lee Field was located on the Bloomington Highway which is Route 9. The field was actually located on Newt Lee's land just west of Dice Addition.
It abutted Dice and Cedar Streets and lay between Orange Street and South Sixth Avenue.
Route 9 was not constructed as a state road until 1918. Until that time it was named Orange Street following the second Leeds purchase from Maple Street to the present Orange Street by Taylor, Leeds and Mix in the late 1870s. When the State of Illinois constructed the road, it was, and is, called both names but also Bloomington Road by some of the older residents.
In 1924, the Hoopeston school board passed a resolution to buy twenty-one (21) lots on East Honeywell Avenue for the purpose of "providing increased playground and athletic field space for the Hoopeston Schools." This was land owned by Mrs. A. M Earel and Mrs. Estella Cromer, according the the Hoopeston Chronicle of April 1924. The proposed land stood between East Honeywell and East Seminary Streets and North Fifth Street to North Seventh Streets. The land from North Fifth Street to North Sixth Street was later earmarked for the new Honeywell School which was built in 1927 and opened in the fall
of 1928.
The December 21, 1927 Hoopeston Chronicle stated that on the school board agenda should be a football field. "Now is the time," stated the Chronicle article, "to start planning a football field, that is the property of the school, not a pasture of a good hearted citizen, who drives his stock from their grazing grounds in order that a championship football team can practice and play once in awhile." "..... a tract of land large enough for a football field and a track..." and "bleachers."
The fall of 1928, the new Honeywell Grade School was opened and students from first to eighth grades attended the new school. Football practices were known to be held at the John Greer High School field east of the school and played on Lee Field until games were moved to Honeywell School.
During the Great Depression, 1929 - 1939 when the stock market crashed, President Franklin D. Roosevelt set up programs in his New Deal to help the country deal with the unemployment the Great Depression caused. He set up the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) that built dams and hydroelectric projects to control flooding and to provided electric power to the Tennessee Valley region. He also set up a program of the Works Progress Administration (WPA), which later was renamed Works Projects Administration, a permanent jobs program that employed 8.5 million people from 1935 - 1943.
It was during the WPA period that Honeywell Field, Hoopeston's first real football field, became a reality in the grassy area west of Honeywell Grade School. According to an article on Coach Glenn Brasel when he retired, he said that Honeywell Field "came about during the WPA years."
Further research is needed to find the exact date Honeywell Field was creasted but the best guess at this moment is between 1936-1939. Since the first touchdown on the new Honeywell Field was credited to Earl McBride, it is my guess the field was playable by 1940.
In 1941, the first night games were introduced on Honeywell Field in the fall of that year and played "under the lights," according to the 1941 Picayune. The Picayune said the lights,"...met with approval of everyone. The Greermen celebrated the occasion with a 12-6 victory over a bitter foe, Watseka."
Football remained on Honeywell Field until the Hoopeston Area School District built Glenn Brasel Field to replace the aging Honeywell Field. In the fall of 1965, the first football games were played at the high school on its new field, honoring Coach Glenn Brasel who coached the teams from 1922 to 1946 and dubbed them the "Cornjerkers."