There are fourteen Civil War soldiers lying at rest at Floral Hill Cemetery in Harmon Post Grand Army of the Republic (G.A.R.) Post #115 Circle. The Circle located just a little west of the road behind the Chapel has a huge Harmon Post marker that generally flies an American flag over the Circle. Men from Ohio, Virginia, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Germany, to name a few, lie there.
There are many more Civil War soldiers from all the states across America that chose to settle in Hoopeston for whatever the reason, have a full life, or short one, and end their life here. In fact, approximately 176 Civil War soldiers and their families settled in Hoopeston.
Here is just a little bit about nine of the Circle of Soldiers:
John Coon was born in Hamilton County, Ohio, on October 16, 1827 and was 96 years old and 25 days of age when he died of complications of advanced age. He died November 11, 1922 leaving two sons, George Coon of Hoopeston and Bruce Coon of Terre Haute, Indiana.
Nelson D. Fetters died December 3, 1884, alone with no wife or children to mourn him. He did have a brother or two, according to the newspaper. Born in Montgomery County, Indiana, Nelson served in the Civil War for three years and as happened during that war, exposure caused lung problems for him. His death was said to be the result of an injury to his spine he received when younger while feeding cattle.'
Samuel Franklin was born in Champaign County, Illinois 73 years ago, 1853 and had lived in Hoopeston for 37 years. During his illness, he was taken to the Kankakee State Hospital in Kankakee where he died. Samuel left three daughters, Mrs. Ralph Phillips, Mrs. Jess McMurray and Mrs.Nnis Viles and a son Clarence Franklin to mourn him; three sisters, Mrs. Robert Young, Mrs.George Shinebarger and Mrs. Belle Scott; a half-sister Mrs. Edward Ashton, and two half-brothers, James and Arch Franklin. His wife preceded him in death eighteen years ago.
Henry B. "Harry: Haskell originally from Virginia but who arrived in Hoopeston July 5th, 1917, from a visit with his sister in Beloit, Wisconsin, to visit Mrs. Ida Harms of Hoopeston, died suddenly on July 6, 1917. Harry was returning home. He now rests in the Soldiers' Circle.
Thomas Hill, 65, died July 16, 1896, from complications of paralysis. He left a wife and several adult children to mourn his passing. He was buried under the Grand Army auspices at the G.A.R. Circle.
Ben F. Lane, another Civil War soldier, died of stomach trouble complicated by paralysis August 14, 1898. Funeral services were held in the M. E. Church of which he was a member.
Charles Musson, 70, died May 25, 1916, of pneumonia at the home of his brother Albert Musson. Charles was born in the suburbs of Cleveland, Ohio, June 3, 1846, moved to Indiana with his parents, then in 1879, he came to Hoopeston to make his home. He enlisted in Company A, 128th Indiana Volunteers at the age of 16 years and served for three years. He married Sarah Atkinson and had two children, Eva Musson and Wallace Musson. He leaves four brothers: Jerry Musson, Stark and Albert Musson and William Musson.
Henry Schnoor, 44, German, came to Hoopeston from Princeville, Paris County, Illinois, with his family a few days previously to take possesion of a rented farm south of town. He died February 6, 1886, from a strangulated ingiunal hernia. Henry left a wife and eight children to mourn his loss. His death was said to be the result of injuries received in the Civil War.
George W. Warner died March 20, 1912, at his home on McNeil Avenue and was interred in the Soldier's lot at Floral Hill. George was born in Columbus, Ohio, May 15, 1836, coming to Illinois as a young man and marrying Sarah Griffin 50 years ago. She survives with eight of their twelve children. He enlisted in Company M 25th Illinois Volunteer Infantry and at the end of his term of service, re-enlisted in the 17th Cavalry where he remained until the end of the war. The children surviving are John, Joseph, Mirt, Jerry, Nathan, Albert, Rose and Clark.
The other soldiers buried in the G.A.R. Circle are Joseph Duly, John M. Derby, James Bilderback, Avery E. Kyle, and Samuel A. Bevan.
Harmon Post G.A.R #115 was named after Colonel Oscar R. Harmon of Danville who was killed in the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain, Peach Tree Creek, Tennessee on June 17, 1864. Harmon's commander was killed and when he took command, he led the charge against the Confederates and was killed himself. Harmon Post G.A.R. #115 held its first meeting December 31, 1881.