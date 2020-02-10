Carol (Teegarden) Decker, 88, of Champaign, formerly of Hoopeston, passed away at 2:53 p.m. Feb. 3, 2020 at Evergreen Place in Champaign.
She was born February 23, 1931, in Prairie Green Township, the daughter of Eldon and Ruth (Stoup) Teegarden. She married John William Decker II on July 5, 1952 at the First Christian Church in Hoopeston. He preceded her in death.
A visitation will be held from noon–1 p.m. Feb. 15 at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St. in Hoopeston. The funeral service will follow the visitation and will begin at 1 p.m. Feb. 15 at the funeral home, with Pastor Kris Light officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.