The first school in Hoopeston, Honeywell School was built in the 400 block of East Honeywell with the entrance facing Fourth Street on land donated by Alba Honeywell. The Honeywell Apartments stands in that area today. It served all students, from first grade to the 12th grade, beginning in 1873 when it was first built to the end of the school year in June of 1928. In the Fall of 1928, the grade school was moved to the new Honeywell School at 624 East Honeywell. The high school was moved to a three-story Maple Street building located on the block of the present Maple School.
In the early history of Honewell, according to The Chronicle in the January 1, 1874 newspaper, the object of the school "was to make the town an educational center, introducing a system of instruction that would attract students from the country, elevate the standard of public schools in order that parents would be attracted hither from other points for the proper and careful training of their children" so that the "depths of science, literature and art will be instilled into the minds of the rising generation."
William Moore, G.C.Davis and L. Armstrong were given the task to find a suitable and central location to build a school that would cost not more than $15,000. The plan for the school was designed by Richter & Harris of Bloomington at a cost of $280 while the contract to erect the building was given to Noah Brown of Hoopeston for $14,000. Brown was the lowest bidder for the project.
The school was 56x76 and 90 feet in height from the basement to top of the observatory surrounded by an iron picket fence. The first floor had two school rooms, two cloak and hat rooms, and two coal rooms. The second story had two school rooms, two recitation rooms, and two cloak and hat rooms. The third story held one large hall with one recitation room, two cloak and hat rooms and one apparatus room. All the rooms, said the newspaper, were 14 feet high. The classrooms each had 300 seats and 300 feet of blackboard space divided among the all the classrooms.
Since indoor plumbing was not thought of in 1873, the "out-houses are of excellent construction, latticed and covered with a slate roof," said the newspaper, with "side-walks... laid around the building.... for convenience" and "good wells in the yard."
The present 32,210 square foot Honeywell Grade School, 624 East Honeywell Avenue, was built in 1927 by contractors Royer, Daniels & Smith , architects; J.W. Montgomery, general contractor; A.W. Murray Co., plumbing; Kinningham Electric Co., wiring; Albert Warner excavation, ditching, sewerage and all the hauling as sub-contractor; and George E. Mann who did the painting and decorating work both inside and outside.
Although the school was to be dedicated on March 7, 1928, according to the Chroncle-Herald's news item of Feb, 1928, "it is not planned to put the Honeywell building in service until the opening of the next school term..."
The school housed grades first through eighth grades until 1956 when the seventh and eighth grade students were sent to John Greer Jr. High In 1982 Honeywell became a grade center housing kindergarten, third and fourth grades.
By the end of 2020, however, Honeywell will cease to exist. The Hoopeston Area school board voted on June 16, 2016, to close the school due to costs to renovate Honeywell and the declining student enrollment in the district. According to the school board that year, the district saved $253,000 a year by not staffing Honeywell.
Third and fourth grade students were moved to John Greer Grade School for the 2017-2018 school year while sixth grade students moved to self-contained classrooms in the Middle School. School buses no longer picked up students on the north side of Hoopeston, stranding those families who depended on those buses to get the youngest children to school, an option most working parents of preschool, first and second grade students thought would be remedied in some way. It wasn't.
Last year the board decided to demolish Honeywell rather than leave the building to deteriorate and become an eyesore, remove memorabilia still in the building and salvage woodwork, gym flooring and other items of value to the district and the residents of Hoopeston before demolition. The stage curtains were donated by the district to the Lorraine Theatre for future use.
In the end, Honeywell School and its two location 147-year history will become a memory in the books and newspapers of Hoopeston and an empty lot.