The centennial of President George Washington's inauguration was celebrated in 1889, and opened the door for ways to recognize this country's past. Many patriotic and preservation societies were founded after 1889.
One such organization was the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Daughters that had ancestors in the Revolutionary War who served in some capacity, whether soldier, patriot, signer of the Declaration of Independence, or aided in some way, wanted to belong to a patriotic society. Their first choice on July 13, 1890, was the Sons of the American Revolution. However, the Sons refused to allow women to join their group.
Women become more determined when told "no" and, after several articles were published regarding a woman patriot, Hannah White Arnett, in the Washington Post by Mary Smith Lockwood and the great grandson of Arnett, William O. McDowell posted another offering to help the ladies organize, the first meeting of the Daughters of the American Revolution was held August 9, 1890.
The first DAR chapter meeting was held on August 9, 1891 at the apartment of Ellen Hardin Walworth, formally of Jacksonville, Illinois, in the Langham Hotel in Washington, D.C. It organized the DAR. Other co-founders, at this early stage, were Eugenia Washington, great-grandniece of George Washington, Mary Smith Lockwood and Mary Desha.
Caroline Lavina Scott Harrison, wife of President Benjamin Harrison, joined the organization, serving as its first President General, adding prestige to the newly formed organization.
Several members of the SAR did come to the aid of the ladies such as Registrar General Dr. George Brown Goode, Secretary General A. Howard Clark, McDowell, and Wilson L. Gill, who acted as secretary at the inaugural meeting for the DAR.
The October 11, 1890 meeting was designated as the date to celebrate the organization of the DAR, due to the fact it was Columbus' birthday, and the October 18, 1890 meeting finalized everything. Three main meetings, several conversations and smaller meetings set the stage for the Daughters of The American Revolution as National, State and Chapter organizations.
The Daughters of the American Revolution organization is a lineage-based service organization for women directly descended from a person involved in the American Revolution, 18 years of age and older. The organization's motto is "God, Home and Country" and the ladies believe deeply in patriotic service, education, conservation and in our veterans, serving the country constantly in many ways and preserving American history.
The first DAR Chapter in Illinois was the Chicago Chapter established in 1891. It was also the first chapter in the United States. The first DAR chapter in Vermilion County was Barbara Standish Chapter established formally October 12, 1905.
The Chapter's early beginnings began with a formal notice placed in the Hoopeston Chronicle on March 15, 1905 that "summoned all members of the NSDAR to meet in the Ladies parlor of the Commercial Club." Eleven women responded. Mary Hall Hamilton was appointed Organizing Regent by State Regent Mrs. Charles (Mary Little) Deere. Since twelve members were required to apply for a charter, the ladies worked hard to find that twelfth member.
At this first meeting, the chapter name was discussed and decided - Barbara Standish Chapter. Barbara Standish was the second wife of Capt. Miles Standish, the military leader of the Puritans, who left England for America on the Mayflower in 1620. They were married about 1624 and had seven children.
In August, the chapter was advised that is was not considered a legally recognized chapter yet. More work needed to be done. Over the next two months, Barbara Standish, now with eighteen members, sent in their paperwork five times. Finally, at the October 12, 1905 meeting, the chapter could display its new Charter No. 677, dated October 4, 1905. Officially Barbara Standish Chapter became the 32nd Chapter in the State of Illinois and first organized in Vermilion County.
Acceptable service dates to join the DAR are the period between April 19, 1775, Battle of Lexington, and November, 26, 1883 date which was the date the British troops withdrew from New York.
Acceptable services are the signers of the Declaration of Independence;
Military service: Continental Army and Navy, State Navy, State and local militia, Coast Guard and privateers, military or naval service performed by the French Nationals in America, service under Spanish troops under Galvez or the Louisiana Militia after December 24, 1776, service performed by Spanish Nationals;
Civil service which includes those under authority of the Provisional or new State governments such as: state officials, county and town officials,(town clerk, selectman, juror, town treasurer, judge, sheriff, constable, jailer, surveyor of highways, justice of the peace); patriotic service: signers of oath of fidelity and support or oaths of allegiance, members of the Boston Tea Party, defenders of forts and frontiers, signers of petitions addressed to and recognizing the authority of the provision and new state governments, doctors, nurses and others rendering aid to the wounded (other than immediate families), ministers who gave patriotic sermons, furnishing a substitute for military service, prisoners of war and those on prison ships, rendering material aid, and those who paid a supply tax to support the Revolution.
