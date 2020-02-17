Girl Scouting in Hoopeston was first introduced by Edith Trego, wife of Walter Trego and daughter of Wilhelm and Rosa Lange Haase, in 1935. Her goal as Commissioner of the troop was to help young girls become happy, resourceful citizens by giving them the opportunity for personal development. There was forty young girls in the first Hoopeston troop in 1935.
Helping with the organization was Faye F Crandall, wife of Dexter Crandall and daughter of Hamilton Carlyle Finley,as Vice Commissioner; Mabel Harris, wife of Reginald Harris and daughter of Elijah J. Boorde, as treasurer and Iva Gustine, wife of Edwin H. Gustine and daughter of Marion Nelson Beeman, as secretary.
The main dream of the Girl Scouts was to have their own "little house" in which to hold meetings and in 1940, the plan was put into motion as the troop began a fund for the house. The troop set aside $100 and invested it in bonds. As the fund grew so did the idea for a "little house."
By the 1950s twelve troops were in the Hoopeston area and by 1958, 284 young ladies were registered in thirteen troops. In 1958, a movement began to organize all the local councils into one larger group with national ties to National Organization of Girl Scouts. For the Hoopeston troops, this meant merging with the Green Meadows Council with headquarters in Champaign, serving Champaign, Ford, Iroquois, Piatt and Vermilion Counties.
Also in 1958, under the direction of President Mrs. Willard Nelson, Vice President Mrs. Leland Martin, Treasurer Mrs. H. J. Jones and Secretary Mrs. E.H. Gustine, Silver Bros. was contracted to erect a building in McFerren Park known then to Hoopeston girls scouts as "The Little House" but know today as the Girl Scout House.
The Girl Scout House has been used for scouting since 1958 serving as a meeting place, cookouts, overnight camps, parties and day camps as well as for training sessions for new leaders and leader meetings.
More was needed for the Girl Scout House in order for it to be a year-round meeting place since it did not have heat. In 1969, a new fund was started to make the house more serviceable year round. Under the direction of Mrs. B. J. Sears, nieghborhood chairman, and Mrs. Charles Peterson, district chairman, and the Hoopeston Jaycees, improvements were implemented and completed by 1970 including a new floor furnace, insulated ceiling and improved lighting.
Girl Scout troops have spent time with community seniors in homes, hospitals and nursing homes. Hoopeston's Senior Scouts assisted at a Day Camp in 1969 for the handicapped at Mahomet and have been instrumental in helping with tree and flower planning, watering downtown Hoopeston flowers, and selected three Hoopestonites as board members to the Green Meadows Council. Lucy Carlson, Herbert Shouler and Ross Childrers all served on the council with Mrs. Bobby Joe Sears, District Cookie Sales Chairman, sent to the 1969 National Convention as Hoopeston's delegate.
Green Meadows Girl Scout Council, established about 1941, was realigned with five other central Illinois councils in 2007 with headquarters in Springfield. Green Meadows is now the Girl Scouts of Central Illinois, Champaign Regional Service Center continuing to serve Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Iroquois and Vermilion Counties.
Hoopeston Girl Scouting has two scouting troops. For more information about Girls Scouting or for Girl Scout cookies (sold until March 22nd), contact Margo Watson at 815-471-0828.