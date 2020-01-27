The G.A.R. or Grand Army of the Republic, was an organization for honorably discharged Union Civil War veterans established in Springfield, Illinois on April 6, 1866. This futuristic organization pioneered funeral rituals, customs and benefits for its members, orphans and veterans of the future.
In Illinois alone, there were 800 G.A.R. posts with 21 posts in Vermilion County by itself. One such post, Harmon G.A.R. Post No. 115, was established in Hoopeston and chartered on Oct. 26, 1881, holding one of its first meeting at the Masonic Hall, corner of Penn and Market Street, December 1881. Twenty-eight Civil War veterans were in attendance with A. H. Trego as the Post Commander. This post would eventually swell to approximately 175 Civil War veterans by 1890. A huge number considering Hoopeston was not in existence during the Civil War.
The Post was named after Colonel Oscar R. Harmon, hero of the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain, Peach Tree Creek, Tennessee. Harmon took command of the troops when his commander was killed, leading them into battle against the Confederate Army and was himself killed during that battle on June 27, 1864, one of 410 Union soldiers that died that day. His body was brought home to Danville and now rests in SpringHill Cemetery. Harmon, an attorney and former teacher, along with Attorney James Langley, formed the 125th Regiment Illinois Volunteer Infantry.
Harmon G.A.R. Post No. 115 performed Honor Guard rituals at all funerals for its fallen members as each passed and held Memorial Day Services for the City of Hoopeston until they could no longer physically perform the rituals. The G.A.R. Honor Guard passed their ritual to the younger veterans group of Ira Owen Kreager American Legion Post #384 in the Spring of 1921. Those few left in the G.A.R. Honor Guard still took a small part in the rituals if they were still able to do so in those later years. In fact, the last known ritual the remaining G.A.R. veterans performed was for the funeral services of William Morrow Silver on Sunday, April 5, 1925 in tandom with the Ira Owen Kreager American Legion Post 384 and the Odd Fellows, an organization to which Silver belonged.
Harmon Post G.A.R.'s last member to pass away was J. Myron Sibbit, who died January 25, 1935 at the age of 86. The Post was then disbanded and records sent to the G.A.R. Department in Springfield. Records are now housed in the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and can be seen or researched there.
The Confederate veterans also formed their own organization. The Confederate group, the United Confederate Veterans or U. A. C., organized in New Orleans, Louisiana on June 10, 1889. They, too, provided an Honor Guard for their deceased veterans.
The new keeper of the ritual, Ira Owen Kreager American Legion Post #384 received its official charter on August 10, 1920, almost two years after the signing of the Armistice Treaty ending World War I on Nov. 11, 1918.
The Post charter was submitted on the first anniversary of that event on Nov. 11, 1919. Thirty-one veterans of World War I were temporarily commanded by Charles F. Dyer and secretary Clarence S. Miller during the application process.
Corporal Ira Owen Kreager, the first Hoopeston soldier to die in World War I, was the veterans choice of honor in naming Post #384. He was killed in action in France on Oct. 28, 1918, less than two weeks before the war ended.
Ira Owen Kreager Post was asked by the Grand Army of the Republic to continue the ritual of the dead for them when they realized they were becoming too frail to continue themselves. This was one of the greatest honors the Grand Army of the Republic (G.A.R.) could have bestowed on another veteran's group, asking them to continue their rituals.
Ira Owen Kreager Legion Post #384 has faithfully kept this sacred ritual for the dead and the Memorial Services continuous since the Spring of 1921, the ritual, one of the greatest honors given from one soldier to another, a promise the Legion continues to keep, a ritual that will have endured for 139 years this Spring.