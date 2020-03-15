Eleven Hoopeston residents came together on September 30, 1953 to organize the Hoopeston Hobby Club. This first meeting took place at the home of Hugh and Margaret Roark with Margaret Roark acting as temporary chairman of the newly formed organization. Charter members consisted of Glenn and Irene Brasel, Lester R. and Daisy Congram, Tom and Marguerite Fencken, Paul and Mamie Guthrie, Mae Munson and Hugh and Margaret Roark.
Officers were elected by the membership as follows: President Lester R. Congram, Vice President Tom E. Fencken, Secretary/Treasurer Irene Brasel.
The first order of business of the organization was to discuss rules to be adopted. Five rules, or bylaws, were adopted that evening:
1. Limitation of membership to ten couples for the present.
2. Dues set at $1.00 for each family.
3. Name to be known as the Hoopeston Hobby Club.
4. Time of meeting - the second Thursday evening of each month. Host to provide entertainment.
5. Object - strictly non-commercial, purely social for mutual enjoyment and information.
Five new members' names were proposed during this first meeting, Mrs. Coleman, Mrs. Vivian, the Emil Carlsons, the Louie Smiths, and R. H. and Madaline Leonard. President Congram and Vice President Fencken volunteered to contact the proposed members.
At the second meeting on November 12th, it was decided that membership names be voted on by secret ballot and Mrs. Leah Kazmarck and the Paul Trotters were proposed for membership and unanimously accepted.
Frank Mills "exhibited his collection of watches at that meeting and gave an interesting account of their history, details of mechanical structure, operation, and style," according to the first secretary's book. She added that "interesting anecdotes of watch makers and their creations" from various countries and different peiods of times were also discussed. One watch was made of a 1710 Dutch design, another was from the watchmaker of Louis XIV and, probably Mills' favorite, was the one carried by his grandfather during the Civil War.
Mrs. Floyd Coleman, Mr. and Mrs. R. H. Leonard and Mr. and Mrs. Tom Mills wre among the newest members added to the membership.
By August 1954, nineteen members were on the membership list.
The first Hobby Club show was discussed and plans made in May of 1954 with tentative dates of October 16-17 and October 23-24 discussed. The Hobby Club Shows became an annual event for the club following this first show.
In 1987, the Hoopeston Hobby Club decided that Hoopeston should have its own historical society. An organizational meeting was held by the club at the Church of God Hall on May 18, 1987, for the sole purpose of creating the Hoopeston Historical Society. Burt Livingston, president of the Hobby Club at that time, presented the idea. After a lengthy discussion, a committee was appointed to see if there was an interest among community members. Fern Anderson, Burt Livingtons and Gertrude Evans were appointed.
Twenty-one people attended the meeting, the decision to "go for it" was made and officers were chosen. The first President was Charlotte Ann Russell and all twenty-one people at the meeting became charter members, with dues of $2 per year or a life membership of $100. There had never been a historical society in Hoopeston before the Hoopeston Hobby Club created one.