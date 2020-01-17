"Wednesday, June 7, 1944 Chronicle-Herald
THREE PRISONERS OF WAR ESCAPE FROM HOOPESTON CAMP
Agents of the FBI here to Direct Wide Search"
"Three German prisoners of war were found missing about 6:30 o'clock yesterday evening from the war prisoner camp located at the south edge of Hoopeston. Fred Halford, special agent in charge of the Springfield area of the FBI, said at noon today no trace of the missing war prisoners had been discovered.
The three men who escaped are described as follows by an official release from the FBI agent Halford's office:
Julius Janisch, 26; height 5 ft. 7 inches tall; weight 160 lbs; dark brown hair; dark eyes; speaks good English; has distinquishing scar on left thigh;
Rudi Scholz, 19; height 5 ft. 7 inches; weight 140 lbs; dark brown hair; gray eyes; speaks no English;
Herman Kuzel, age 36, 5 ft. 7 inches high; weight 154 lbs; blond hair; blue eyes; speaks no English."
While researching information on the German P.O.W. camp in Hoopeston of 1944 and 1945, I wrote to Germany for information and addresses on the three men that had escaped from Hoopeston. Rudi Scholz was one of the men whose address I received and corresponded with for several years.
He said that things were not going well for him and two other prisoners at camp because they were not Nazis and made the fact known on several occasions as well as his feelings on Hitler and the SS organization.
"On several occasions, I felt sure that something was in the air which would be hazardous to my life and began thinking even more strongly about escaping," said Scholz. "There were also two others that felt a danger was close to them because of their views on the war."
More prisoners were due to arrive in early June, according to Scholz, and he felt the uproar and chaos of the arrival would be a good time to leave.
The men escaped underneath the back of the south fence of the camp to Schuler's greenhouse, according to Scholz. Although Scholz said the three men traveled south for a couple hours, then hid until dark and came back to the tracks to hop a train, a car belonging to Ivan Fink and some of his garden vegetables were stolen that very night. Hoopeston Police Chief Fawver as well as the FBI believed the prisoners of war stole Fink's automobile and food to make a quick getaway.
Scholz said he and Janisch hopped the train south together, so the truth is a little sketchy on this point. Kuzel hopped a separate train, thinking he would have more luck alone since authorities would be looking for three men, not one.
According to Sholz, he and Janisch rode the train to Terre Haute, Indiana before getting off, hid near a farm until dark and when the farmer and family went to bed, the pair found food in the cellar of the house and stole the car in the drive which had keys in the ignition. When the tire blew out, Scholz said, they abandoned the car. A day or so later, the pair stole another car near Pleasantville, Indiana, said Scholz.
Unfortunately, the pair made an error in judgement and drove back to a pond they passed earlier to get water before traveling on and were surrounded by police cars that appeared from two directions, capturing them near Carlisle, Indiana around June 12th. Soldiers from the Hoopeston Camp retrieved Scholz and Janisch and put them in the camp stockade until Kuzel could be found.
A few days later, June 14th, Herman Kuzel was captured near Brazil, Indiana by Sheriff Maurice Tilley of Brazil. Tilley had gone to a deserted barn after neighbors reported a stranger in the area. Upon searching the barn lot, Tilley discovered a pair of feet sticking out of a haymow. Kuzel had crawled into the haymow to sleep, but telltale feet proved to be his downfall and instrumental in his capture.
The three escapees were returned to Camp Ellis near Peoria for disciplinary action. Scholz and Janisch were court-martialed. They had stolen several cars during their escape and were given a three-year sentence to hard labor and sent to Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Kuzel was transferred to another camp. He had not stolen anything on his short jaunt.
Scholz and Janisch both said in their letters that they just wanted to be be free. Janisch only wrote one letter. Kuzel didn't write.
Another Hoopeston internee came back to Hoopeston in 1993 to visit. Curt G. Pechmann, captured in Italy on Nov. 6, 1943, was sent to the Hoopeston camp in the summer of 1944 from Camp Ellis to work in the asparagus harvest.
He remembered the escape and said, "The prisoners were counted rows of five deep, and men had to stand shoulder-to-shoulder. There were three men missing. After the first row was counted, the man in the back would stoop down and sneak over to the open spot. It worked every time," he said, "and, with this method, it took three days before the guards realized the men were missing."
After the war, Pechmann married in 1949, and he and his wife, Emilie, returned to the United States in 1952. Pechmann, a granite cutter, establish his own business and used his skills as a granite cutter to show his appreciation to the United States for his life here. He made the Vietnam Veterans' Memorial, a three-column red granite memorial in Milwaukee, the columns representing vets who returned, those who were P.O.W.s and those who died in action. He added five benches to the memorial to represent the five branches of service and eleven posts that surround the site to represent the 11 years of U.S. duty in Vietnam.
Of the 2,000 prisoners of war known to have escaped captivity in the United States, one World War II German Soldier, Sgt. Georg Gaertner, was never captured. He finally surrendered on September 12, 1985. Hiltler's Last Soldier in America written by Dennis Whiles, aka Georg Gaertner, was written about his life and the book published in September 1985 to coincide with his surrender.