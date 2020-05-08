Fires have always been a part of Hoopeston, as with any town or city, from its earliest beginnings in 1871 to the present. This column will briefly cover some of the biggest fires that have happened in Hoopeston.
1. J & R Used Tire Recycling Service burned to the ground Wed. June 19, 2013, when a spark ignited the tire dust as an employee was working on a motor. The fire quickly spread throughout the three-block long building. Toxic smoke and debris from the tires caused a five-block area of west Hoopeston to be evacuated. Twenty-four fire departments fought the blaze with aerial trucks from Watseka and Danville helping Hoopeston's aerial truck to prevent the fire from spreading to the residential homes and businesses east of the building.
It took one day to contain the fire, but the fire department remained on sight for several days after the fire’s containment to put out any hot spots that popped up. The FMC building was a total loss as was J & R Used Tire Recycling Service located inside. The EPA had not released the site for development as of June 19, 2014, the first anniversary of the fire and for several years after the fire.
Governor Pat Quinn signed new legislation because of the Hoopeston fire to improve oversight of used tire storage and processing sites one year later. The new law is a requirement that sites holding more than 10,000 passenger tires must acquire a solid waste permit. This law also permits mandated regular inspections and extensive record keeping be required by the tire business.
J & R Used Tire Recycling Service was owned by Rodney Rogers and located in the former FMC building which had been in Hoopeston since the 1920s.
2. The Chronicle-Herald, owned by Mills Publication, was located on First Avenue and Main Street when a fire broke out in 1939 in the building destroying the entire building. The Hoopeston Fire Department's quick action during that time prevented the fire spreading to the Illinois Lumber and Coal Co. south of the Chronicle-Herald.
The North Vermilion Chronicle, launched by Gideon W. Seavey and Dale Wallace in January 1872,
was first located on the second story of Moore and Brillhart’s hardware store at the northwest corner
of Market Street and East Thompson Avenue. It later moved opposite the United Presbyterian Church, then to a frame building on East Main Street that later became Worthens, and still later to the basement of the First National Bank. The First Avenue building presently houses the Hoopeston Multi-Agency.
Other early newspapers were the Hoopeston Herald, Hoopeston News, Evening Herald, Hoopeston Daily, Weekly Chronicle, Hoopeston Evening Times, and the Chronicle-Herald. Today, the Chronicle is at 308 East Main Street.
3. Ira Owen Kreager American Legion Post 384 at 501 East Penn St. caught fire and burned beyond repair on Friday, February 2, 1979. According to the Hoopeston Fire Department the fire began in the kitchen wiring and spread throughout the building. A new modern one-story building was built and dedicated in 1980 on the same spot as the previous building and remains an integral part of Hoopeston today.
4. J. B. Sim's Garage, 317-323 East Main St., burned to the ground February 7, 1956. The fire started in Sim's Garage and spread to the Wood and Stocker Furniture Store next door, destroying the south 1/4th of the 300 block of East Main St. including most of the Hoopeston Fire Department’s fleet of firefighting trucks and equipment that was using part of the building for the department. One fire truck was left which was being repaired. A new building was erected at the Wood and Stocker site with Keck's Furniture Store occupying the new building. Today First Financial Bank occupies the Sim’s Garage spot.
5. The McFerren Opera House was destroyed on February 20, 1937 along with most of the buildings on the north side of the 200 block of East Main St. Businesses also destroyed in the fire were the Hoopeston National Bank, Blayney Drug Store, Western Union Office, Parrish Cafe, Ralph Kitchen's Barber Shop, Kligman's, Spurgeons, Lesters Drug Store, Nelson's Hardware Store, Dollie Ann's Beauty Shop, Citizen's Savings and Loan, Elliott Bros. Drug Store, and the offices of Robert Hixson, I.E. Merritt, Dr. L. B. Russell, and Attorney C.E. Russell.
6. Mr. L's Steak House, formerly known as The Shack Drive-In, was opened May 2, 1949. It was destroyed by fire April 30, 1999. Ralph Lloyd and Ron Ripley were the original owners of The Shack Drive-In when it first opened. When Ripley left after two years to start his own business in Paxton, Earl Smock, a co-partner in the Darb Cigar Store with Lloyd, bought Ripley's shares. After three years, Smock decided the restaurant business was not for him and gave it up. Lloyd became the full owner of the Shack while Smock took over complete ownership of the Darb. The name was changed to Mr. L's in 1969 after the second dining room was added to the building and was later sold to Jesse Stark in 1975.
7. Pla-Mor Lanes Bowling Alley, 502 West Orange St., burned to the ground following an explosion that was reported at 9:51 p.m. Wed. April 11, 1990. Firefighters remained on the scene until the early morning hours when the State Fire Marshall arrived. Pla-Mor Lanes, originally at 310 East Main Street, was sold by William Childers to Bob and Ray Chesnut in 1953. The Chesnuts built the new bowling alley in April 1957 and opened later that year. On July 1, 1982, after 27 years in business, Bob and Ray Chesnut sold Pla-Mor Lanes to Kenny Morris. Morris was the owner when it burned to the ground.
8. Stokely officials reported injuries to four employees in the September 11, 1992 boiler explosion and fire at the Hoopeston plant. The three story building that housed the main office, a filling and sealing line was completely destroyed. A sales representative from a Decatur, Illinois’ electrical firm received major burns and was the most seriously injured. The canning factory, originally known as the Hoopeston Canning Company, burned once before in 1905 and was rebuilt in 1906. It remained in business until 1998 when the doors were closed by Chiquita Brands, three days after they purchased it.
9. The Town Clock Building was destroyed by fire three times. The first time was January 16, 1905. Lost in the 1905 fire was Parnell's Department Store, the Town Clock Building owned by the Harry R. Cunningham, apartments of Harry R. Cunningham and family, C.R. Andrews, C.E. Alkire & Company, Newton Bros., Kitchen & McDaniel's Barber Shop, I.O.O. F. Lodge, J.A. Williams household goods, Miller's Concert Band, and Jack Newtson's household goods.
The Town Clock Building was rebuilt and destroyed again January 20, 1925 along with businesses and apartments located in the building. The apartments of Mr. & Mrs. George Slingloff, Mrs. Lillian Zollars, Mr. & Mrs. James Gibbons and George Schumann. who was out of town at the time of the fire. Businesses destroyed in the 1925 fire were the offices of Dr. R. G. Kline, Dr. Fred E. Earel and Dr. J. M. Hannell, John Swanson's Shoe Store, E. J. Keister's Barber Shop, Burton Dry Good Store, and the I.O.O.F. Hall. It was rebuilt once more and again burned to the ground in 1947.
The Town Clock Building burned the last time on April 6, 1947, after Ruby Yonkelowitz rebuilt it following the 1925 fire and put a new clock tower on it. Once again the offices of Dr. R.G. Kline and Dr. J. M. Hannelln were destroyed as well as Elijah "Doc" Keister's Barber Shop and Wood and Stocker, the Arcade Building owned by A. B. McCollum, Central Illinois Public Services Offices, the ballroom located on the third floor of the building and all the apartments on the second floor. The entire Town Clock Building collapsed in the April 6, 1947 fire.
All that was left of the Town Clock Building was debris after the April 6 and 7, 1947 fire. Firemen continued to monitor the fire for several days to make sure no hot spots could flare up. It was several years before a building was rebuilt in that spot. The empty Downtown Motel stands in part of that lot as does the New Beginnings Church and Mike Webb’s Okinawan School of Karate.
10. The Universalist Church was destroyed by fire on February 20, 1950. The church was dedicated on June 18, 1905 and was said by many that its "famous chimes with the organ highly important in its past history and was so intimately entwined with the past." The chimes donated by the McFerren Brothers were recovered and later installed in the Christian Church.
11. The Horse Nail Factory burned to the ground December 18, 1908. It was believed that an oily sawdust rag used for polishing the nails as they came from the machines caused a spontaneous combustion explosion with the sawdust. All the machinery was destroyed, the building partly consumed by fire and seventy-five people left without jobs.
The Horse Nail Company, located in the northwest corner of the railroad junction, was established before the 1900s. William Moore, the mayor (1917–1919), as well as H. Trego, Jason A. Cunningham, John I. Hamilton, Charles. N. Cary, and W.W. Todd helped to establish the company, which made nails for horseshoes locally and across the nation.
12. The first city hall and fire department, located on Davis Street which was later renamed Seminary Avenue, burned to the ground on February 25, 1926. It was said to be a total loss in the amount of $45,000. The building and contents were only insured for $6,000. The fire claimed two of the City's fire trucks and all the fire equipment, city records and the jail. One person had to be rescued from the jail which was located on the second floor.
The Rossville Fire Department arrived fifteen minutes after the blaze started and prevented the fire from spreading to other buildings. Danville Fire Department arrived 45 minutes after the blaze started. Danville later loaned the city a fire truck until it could buy one. Hoopeston was spared the loss of a third fire truck which was in the repair shop.
The first Fireman's Ball in 1926 helped purchase new equipment for the Hoopeston Fire Department. The present Hoopeston Fire Department rebuilt on that spot is the main building that hosts the fire department. A second building is located on W. Main Street in order to cover east and west sides of the railroad tracks when trains tie up the tracks. The Firemen’s Ball is still a fundraising event hosted by the Hoopeston Fire Department to this day.
13. The Cragg Hotel burned to the ground on Tuesday, March 18, 1965. Wednesday evening after the fire and into Thursday morning flames rekindled that destroyed the interior of the hotel. Rossville and Wellington Fire Departments aided the Hoopeston Fire Department in fighting the blaze. The hotel was first built about 1885 by the Prutsman family. It later became the Cunningham Hotel, Cragg-Cunningham Hotel and finally the Cragg Hotel. An empty lot is all that remains of the Cragg Hotel today.
14. Maple Grade School, constructed in 1897 and used as the South Side High School, also known as Maple or Lincoln High School, until 1914, was struck by lightning during an afternoon storm on May 30, 1944. The fire was not discovered until 9 o'clock that evening when sparks were seen flying out of the ventilator shafts on either side of the building.
Superintendent Nelson Stork said the north and west rooms of the school received most of the damage. Several floors were burned with all the furniture and equipment destroyed as well as office equipment, textbooks and student desks. A new school was not rebuilt until several years after World War II ended. In 1949 the new school was built and remains in that spot today.
15. The Hoopeston National Bank on the northwest corner of Main and Market Streets was established in June 1909 by I. E. Merritt and Mark R. Koplin. Koplin left in 1922 to work in another bank. The Hoopeston National Bank served as the community’s second bank unit it burned to the ground in 1937.
16. The First Christian Church on the northeast corner of East Main and Fourth Streets was first organized in June 1873. The first building was erected in 1874 at 646 East Honeywell Avenue at a cost of $1,800. In 1885, the church was moved to its present location on the corner of Fourth and Main Streets. It was destroyed by fire on December 18, 1953, with damages estimated at $250,000. The church was rebuilt in the same spot and remains today to serve the Hoopeston community.
Although this is not all the fires that have happened in Hoopeston, these were some of the major ones and in most cases something was rebuilt to replace the building lost.