The Universalist Church, built in 1904 and dedicated in 1905, caught fire at 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning Feb. 27, 1950.
The eight-below temperature that day froze the fire hydrant across the street in front of City Hall on Market and Penn Streets, hampering firemen's efforts to save the nearly century-old church.
According to Fire Chief Frank Menagh, the fire was caused by an explosion inside the furnace when a low grade of coal was used in the furnace. The coal caused the explosion. Coal was the only source of fire to heat the boiler to produce steam for warmth in the church, Menagh said.
Firemen used another fire hydrant a block away to fight the fire, keeping up a steady stream of water on the building to keep the flames from the tower and chimes of the church and the homes on the west and south sides of the church. Firemen remained at the scene until 5 p.m. that day monitoring the fire.
The church, located on the southwest corner of Penn and Market directly across from the Post Office, had an estimated loss of $75,000, which insurance only covered half of the loss, according to the newspaper. The church also lost the 600 pipe organ presented to the church by Jacob S. McFerren, and the pews, balcony, pulpit and two stained glass windows from the original church.
The Church was an English Gothic structure built of Bedford limestone with rock face and brick veneer. The main building was 63 by 82 feet. The tower stood 92 feet above the structure and was a 16 foot square. The Deegan Chimes in the tower were installed in 1926 in memory of Jacob S. and Charlotte Schultz McFerren by their sons, William and Donald McFerren.
The Hoopeston Universalist Church, organized August 18, 1882, was blessed with thirty-three charter members. The land purchased in 1884 was the location of the first church and later the present church. The original church was built in 1885 at a cost of $3,500. The current church was built at a cost of $26,760.
Following the fire, members of the church met in a special meeting in March to discuss a proposal to buy the old American Legion building across from the township building on East Penn Street and consider erecting a new church at a later date, repair any damage to the church tower and later build a new church by the tower. Services had been held in the old Legion post home since the fire, according to the newspaper.
The members of the church decided instead to remodel the old American Legion Home and remained in the building until dissolution of the Unitarian Universalist Church in 1983. The church congregation voted to distribute 60 percent of the remaining church funds of $53,756.96 to the Hoopeston Community Hospital and 40 percent to the Hoopeston Public Library. Funds were dispersed in September 1983 by Ed Trego as trustee for the church.