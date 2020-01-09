The women's suffrage movement began in 1848 when the women's rights convention was held in Seneca Falls, New York. This meeting was considered the "meeting that launched the suffrage movement" although other meetings were held before the 1848 Seneca Falls meeting.
The first suffrage organization in Illinois was established in Earlville in 1855 by Susan Hoxie Richardson, a cousin of Susan B. Anthony. During this early period when slavery was of great concern for the Nation, suffrage was mainly concerned with the abolition of slavery.
The Illinois Woman Suffrage Association (IWSA) was formed In 1869. Women of this organization led the rally in 1870 to induce Illinois legislatures to incorporated suffrage into the new Illinois State constitution that was underway. The organization failed but failure didn't stop them in their efforts.
The passage of an 1874 law in the Illinois legislation gave the organization a victory and the right of women to hold school offices and, in that same year, passage of an Illinois statute admitted women to all professions and occupations.
The temperance movement, led by Elizabeth Boynton Harbert in 1876, lobbied the state legislature to give women the right to vote for local control of alcohol. The Women's Christian Temperance Union garnered 180,000 signatures on a petition and presented it to the General Assembly in 1879 to lobby for this right.
It wasn't until 1891, however, that women were victorious in obtaining the right to vote in school elections. This major victory led to Lucy L. Flowers being elected to a seat on the University of Illinois Board of Trustees in 1894, encouraging women to push forward and take suffrage to the voters. Touring in "horseless carriages," women pushed suffrage across the Illinois prairies seeking support for a woman's right to vote and temperance.
The efforts of the women's movement paid off. The Illinois General Assembly passed the Illinois Municipal Voting Act on June 26, 1913 giving Illinois women the "right to vote for all officials not specifically mentioned in the state constitution." Illinois became the first state to give suffrage to women even if it was just in municipalities.
Women from all walks of life and states continued to lobby and march for suffrage, including the March 3, 1913 suffrage parade in Washington, D.C.
Finally, Congress passed the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 1919 giving women the right to vote. Illinois became the first state to ratify this amendment in 1919 and into Illinois law on August 26, 1920, stating, "The right of citizens of the United State to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on the account of sex."
Barbara Standish Chapter and the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment as part of their Commemorative Events. Among the earliest proponents of the 19th Amendment were NSDAR members Susan B. Anthony and Alice Paul.