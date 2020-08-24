Carol Louise Livingston
Carol Louise Livingston, 80, of Hoopeston, IL, passed away at 3:46 P.M. Monday August 17, 2020, at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Living in Hoopeston.
She was born Aug. 17, 1940 at home in Wellington, IL, the daughter of John and Audrey (Flinn) Pate. She married Dale Livingston on July 7, 1961, at the Prairie Green Church of Christ. He survives in Hoopeston.
A graveside service was conducted August 21 at Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.