Carol Ann Hughes
Carol Ann Hughes, 76, of Rankin, passed away at 5:15 p.m. Feb. 20, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
She was born March 27, 1943 in Morris, the daughter of Walter Lyle and Ila Mae (Baker) Pope. She married Gerald Eugene Hughes on Oct. 30, 1960 in Joliet. He survives in Rankin.
Funeral service Feb. 25 at Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston. Following the service, cremation rites were accorded, and burial will be held at a later date at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
