Carle continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 on our community with public health officials. As always, the safety and well-being of the community is our priority.
Due to ongoing community concerns regarding COVID-19, Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center (CHRHC) has put into place thorough screening procedures before patients and their visitors are permitted into the hospital facility.
· Every patient & visitor will be met by a staff member at the main registration doors, and asked a series of screening questions.
· Masks will be provided to anyone who is displaying upper respiratory symptoms.
· Outpatient procedures and routine diagnostic testing are still being conducted as normal.
· Additional entrances to CHRHC will not be accessible at this time.
Additional information on Carle’s efforts surrounding COVID-19 can be found on carle.org.