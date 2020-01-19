Brooke Erin Taylor, 37, of Gibson City, formerly of Hoopeston, passed away at 5:15 p.m. Jan. 13, 2020 at Kindred Hospital in Peoria.
She was born May 19, 1982, in Danville, the daughter of Mark and Cheryl Elizabeth (Davis) Ennen. She married David Taylor on May 23, 2015. He survives in Gibson City.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Jan. 22 at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St. in Hoopeston. A memorial service will follow the visitation and will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, with Pastor Randy Holden officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.