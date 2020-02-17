The Hoopeston Area High School girls bowling team face some difficult competition this weekend at the IHSA sectional competition in Moline.
The team was coming off a big win at regionals, but were unable to repeat their winning ways at sectionals.
Hoopeston Area would place seventh out of 12 teams. Only the top four teams would advance to the state finals.
Joliet, Minooka, East Moline and Rock Island earned the top four spots and advanced to state.
The team scores were: Joliet (West) 5718, Minooka 5649, East Moline (United) 5400, Rock Island 5388, Morris 5296, Joliet (Central) 5284, Hoopeston Area 5069, Sterling 5011, Streator 4907, Pana 4683, Galesburg 4680 and Taylorville 4529.
Morris High School senior Angel Heck was the overall individual champion with a score of 1,303. Advancing to state along with Heck were the top five individual bowlers: Casey Folger, of Galesburg, 1,245; Heidi Johnson, of Joliet (Central), 1230; Mackenzie Ullian, of New Lenox (Lincoln-Way West), 1,227; Olivia Daujatas, of New Lenox (Lincoln-Way West), 1,219.
Hoopeston Area started the day with a 836 game, followed by a 853, an 813 and an 839. Their fifth game was their best, posting a 923 score, before ending their competition with a 778 game.
Hoopeston Area’s total score for the day was 5,069.
In the overall individual scores, Hoopeston Area senior Kayla Goble finished with a total score of 1, 131, while junior Emma Glotzbach had a total of 1,093 and senior Jaylyn Linder had a total score of 1,043.