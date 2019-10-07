The Grant Township Board of Trustees has announced changes for meeting dates in August and November. The new dates are Aug. 20 at 4 p.m. and Nov. 14 at 4 p.m.
North Fork Conservation Club will present a “Haunted Hayride” the last two weeks in October from 7:30-11 p.m. at 41489 N 1700 E. Road in Hoopeston, one mile east of Hoopeston on Highway 9, turn north at the first crossroads and drive a half a mile. The cost is $3 a person.
Vendors are wanted for the annual Milford Girls Night Out planned for Wednesday, November 6, from 5–7:30 p.m. at Town & Country Events. For information on vendor space, please contact Karen Brasel at 217-304-6386.
Hoopeston Area High School is looking for alumni who have done or are doing great things in college, career, and/or life to update and add new entries into the Hall of Champions. The school is seeking any student that has graduated in the last 15 years. If interested, people need to submit their information (short write up of what they are doing or have done and a photo) to Kevin Root at rootkm@hoopeston.k12.il.us
Reminder: The City of Hoopeston is holding a Public Meeting on Oct. 29 at 6:30 pm at City Hall, 301 W Main St., for Community input on the Recreational Cannabis Law.
The Hoopeston Police Department has announced Trick or Treat hours for Oct. 31. Trick or treat hours will be from 5:30-7 p.m.
Sign ups for the Miracle Tree and Santa Cares Too will be at Grant Township 525 S. Market St. Nov. 12-14 from 9-11 a.m. You must be a parent or guardian to sign your child up and you must bring proof of the children living in your home and proof of address. These programs are open to Hoopeston residents only. Late sign ups will not be allowed, so plan ahead.
Oct. 8
- 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Hudson Drug Shop will be offering flu shots at the Hoopeston Multi-Agency.
Oct. 9-10
- Drop off your decorated pumpkins at the Hoopeston Public Library.
Oct. 13
- The Chestnut Street Church of Christ Gospel Music Service will feature Mike Dalton Oct. 13. Supper is at 5 p.m. with the sing-a-long at 5:45 p.m. and the service at 6 p.m. The church is located at 709 E. Chestnut St. in Hoopeston.
Oct. 16
- 10 a.m. For a variety of reasons, the number of grandparents today who are raising or helping to raise their grandchildren continues to rise. The issue knows no racial, ethnic or socioeconomic boundaries. For many grandparents, it’s more difficult to parent the second time around. Aging, poor health and limited finances can compound their problems. Hoopeston Public Library will sponsor a FREE program to address this topic. “Parenting Again” will be presented at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 by Chelsey Byers of the University of Illinois Extension. Byers will discuss the many issues facing grandparents who are raising or helping to raise their grandchildren, including: adjusting to the role; being a grandparent and a parent at the same time; and love and limits-a powerful combination. This program is FREE and open to all area residents. For more information, call the library at 217-283-6711.
- 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Hudson Drug Shop will be offering flu shots at the Hoopeston Multi-Agency.
- 6:30 p.m. Auditions for the upcoming production of “Steel Magnolias” will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Lorraine Theatre.
Oct. 20
- The Chestnut Street Church of Christ Gospel Music Service will feature John Morris and the Prairie Players Oct. 20. Supper is at 5 p.m. with the sing-a-long at 5:45 p.m. and the service at 6 p.m. The church is located at 709 E. Chestnut St. in Hoopeston.
Oct. 27
- The Chestnut Street Church of Christ Gospel Music Service will feature Jeff Good and friends Oct. 27. Supper is at 5 p.m. with the sing-a-long at 5:45 p.m. and the service at 6 p.m. The church is located at 709 E. Chestnut St. in Hoopeston.
Oct. 28
- 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Hoopeston Jaycee’s will host their Annual Spooktacular in downtown Hoopeston with the Costume Judging at 7 pm at the intersection of Main and Market Street.
Hoopeston Public Library Schedule for October:
Stitchin’ Time will continue at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays; Littles @ the Library 10:30 a.m. on Fridays.
Oct. 10: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Wild & Wacky Games (All Age Kids)
Oct. 13: Stop by and see the decorated pumpkins at the library
Oct. 15: Sign-Up Deadline for Pumpkin Wall Hanger Adult Craft program Oct. 23.
Oct. 16: 10 a.m. Grandparents Raising Grandkids presented by UI Extension
Oct. 17: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Design Squad (Third Grade and Up)
Oct. 23: 1 p.m.: Pumpkin Wall Hanger Adult Craft Program
Oct. 24: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Big Bang Thursday (K-Fifth Grade); 6 p.m. Cooking the Books: Rootin’ Tootin’ Taters
Oct. 26: 10 a.m. Treeclimbers Genealogy Group
Oct. 28: 6:30 p.m. Best Sellers Book Club
Maple Madness Fundraiser Winners Oct. 1-4:
Oct. 1- Andrew Jordan
Oct. 2- Tonya Mikels
Oct. 3- Norene Molina
Oct. 4- Cassie Simpson