The Little Lorraine will feature “The Incredibles” this weekend at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Hoopeston American Legion is seeking names to update the roll engraved at the Veteran’s Memorial in McFerren Park. The Legion and VFW are seeking to update the memorial. Forms may be obtained at either the Legion or VFW. It is their hope to complete this update by this fall. The cut off for the update will be Sept. 8.
City officials and the Hoopeston Police Department remind golf cart owners that they are required to obey traffic signs and that golf carts are not to be driven on the grass.
The Hoopeston Patriot’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at the Hoopeston VFW.
The City of Hoopeston Water Department will begin flushing hydrants on Fridays starting June 1. Please be aware this could possibly cause some rust and it is suggested to not do laundry during that time period.
The Lorraine Foundation is also selling chances to win two tickets to the Cubs vs Cardinals baseball game in September. Drawing is Sept. 15. Tickets for the drawing are $5.00 each.
July 3
- 7 p.m. Hoopeston City Council Meeting
July 5
- 6 p.m. Volunteer meeting for the fourth annual Cornjerker Triathlon in McFerren Park.
July 7
- 6:45 a.m. Registration for the fourth annual Cornjerker Triathlon starts near the pool in McFerren Park. Register early by contacting Scott Hudson at 217-497-9673 or by contacting him through Facebook.
July 8
- The Chestnut Street Church of Christ Gospel Music Service will feature Teresa Smith July 8. Supper is served at 5 p.m. with the sing-a-long at 5:45 p.m. and the service at 6 p.m. The church is located at 709 E. Chestnut Street in Hoopeston.
July 17
- 7 p.m. Hoopeston City Council meeting
July 19
- 7 p.m. Hoopeston Area Board of Education meeting
July 21
- 5:30 p.m. The Hoopeston Area FFA Alumni Association will present the “Thunder in the Corn” tractor pull in the McFerren Park Annex. Gates open at 4 p.m. General admission is $12 with those age 5 and under entering free. There will be a fireworks display after the event. Call 217-304-0129 or 217-304-4206 for more information about the event.
Aug. 4
- 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The "Accessibility for Amber" fundraiser will be present at the Hoopeston American Legion Post. The benefit is for Amber Stockwill, who was left a quadriplegic after an automobile accident in 2015. The benefit is aimed at raising money to purchase a wheelchair accessible van.