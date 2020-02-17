Community members interested in volunteering their time to canvass the area in support of the proposed county-wide one percent sales tax are asked to contact Dylan Swank at dyroswank@gmail.com. Canvassing dates will be Feb. 22, Feb. 29, March 7 and March 14.
Feb. 18
- 7 p.m. The Congressional District 15 Democratic Forum will be presented at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at Bremer Theatre at the Bremer Conference Center at Danville Area Community College. The forum is sponsored by the Vermilion County Democratic Party.
- 7 p.m. Hoopeston City Council meeting at Hoopeston City Hall.
Feb. 20
- 1:30-5 p.m. U.S. Census jobs are available in the Hoopeston Area this spring. This a part-time, temporary employment. For more information, stop by the Hoopeston Public Library from 1:30-5 p.m. Feb. 20 to meet with a U.S. Census representative who will be present to answer questions and help sign-up anyone interested in becoming part of the 2020 Census team.
- 6 p.m. Hoopeston Area Board of Education meeting in the Hoopeston Area High School library.
- 6 p.m. The Hoopeston Breast Cancer Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. at Fast Lanes Bowling Alley. Contact Pat Foster at 815-984-4040 or 309208-9829 for more information.
Feb. 22
- 6:30 p.m. “Dinner and a Show with music by Eliott Ferguson” at the Little Lorraine. Food will be provided by Pizza King with orders being placed upon arrival and being delivered 30 minutes after the start of the show.
Feb. 23
- The Chestnut Street Church of Christ Gospel Music Service will feature Skip and Nyla Williamson, of Cayuga, Feb. 23. Supper is at 5 p.m. with the sing-a-long at 5:45 p.m. and the service at 6 p.m. The church is located at 709 E. Chestnut St. in Hoopeston.
Feb. 24
- 5 p.m. The Hoopeston First United Methodist Church will present a PEP (People Enjoying People) Potluck Party at 5 p.m. Feb. 24. The event is free and everyone is welcome. A main dish, drinks and table service will be provided. If you want, you may bring a side dish or dessert to share.
Feb. 26
- 5:30 p.m. Start the first day of Lent with fasting, praying, reflecting and receiving the imposition of ashes on your forehead by attending the Ash Wednesday Service on February 26th at the First Christian Church of Hoopeston (502 E. Main St, next to the library). The service begins at 5:30 p.m. A pancake supper will be offered in the Fellowship Hall immediately after the Ash Wednesday Service. The supper will be served around 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall with your choice of pancakes, sausage patties, fruit and beverages. Please contact Pastor Tom Cici if you should have any questions: (217) 283-6691 or email: disciple@myfrontiermail.com.
Hoopeston Public Library February activities:
KIDS
LITTLES @ THE LIBRARY, 10:30 a.m. every FRI-DAY. Story and activity time for toddlers and pre-schoolers.
FEB. 11: HOMESCHOOL GATHERING @ 1:30 p.m. for all area homeschool families.
FEB. 13: WILD & WACKY @ 3:30 p.m. Music and active games for kids of all ages.
FEB. 27: BIG BANG THURSDAY @ 3:30 p.m.. Wacky science for kids in grades 3-5.
TEENS/PRETEENS
FEB. 20: DESIGN SQUAD @ 3:30 p.m. STEM fun for grades 3-8.
ADULTS
WEDNESDAYS @ 9:30 a.m. STITCHIN’ TIME for all crafters.
FEB. 24: BEST SELLERS BOOK CLUB @ 6:30 p.m. This month’s title is “Silent Patient.” Open to adults of all ages. New members always welcome.
FEB. 27: COOKING THE BOOKS @ 6 p.m.. “Soup-er Bowl”. Stop by the library to select your recipe.
FEB. 29: TREECLIMBERS Genealogy Group @ 10 a.m. Open to anyone interested in tracing their family tree.