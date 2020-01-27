The Little Lorraine will feature “The Addams Family” this weekend. Showtimes are: 7 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
Feb. 4
- 7 p.m. Hoopeston City Council meeting at Hoopeston City Hall.
Feb. 5
- 6-8 p.m. “Data, Desserts & Decisions” program at the DACC Higher Learning Center in Hoopeston. The event is for parents and guardians of high school sophomores. Call 217-443-8597 for more information.
Feb. 6
- 5:30-7 p.m. Hoopeston Public Library Family Night for pre-k and kindergarten students.
Feb. 11
- 8:30 a.m. The Iroquois County Soil and Water Conservation District will hold its annual meeting Feb. 11 at the Watseka Service Center in Watseka. Donuts and coffee will be served at 8:30 a.m. After breakfast, there will be a short business meeting followed by the election of three directors. Tickets for the meal are $5 and can be purchased in advance only at the Iroquois County SWCD office. Please stop by or call 815-432-3946, Ext. 3 to make your reservations or with any questions.
Feb. 14
- 1 p.m. Hoopeston Area High School Student Council Senior Citizen Sweetheart Dinner in the high school gym.
Feb. 17
- 7 p.m. Rossville Village Board of Trustees meeting.
Feb. 18
- 7 p.m. Hoopeston City Council meeting at Hoopeston City Hall.
Feb. 20
- 6 p.m. Hoopeston Area Board of Education meeting in the Hoopeston Area High School library.
Hoopeston Public Library January Activities:
TEENS/PRETEENS
JAN. 29: SELFIE SCAVENGER HUNT @ 3:30 p.m. Grades 5-8.
ADULTS
WEDNESDAYS @ 9:30 a.m. STITCHIN’ TIME for all crafters.