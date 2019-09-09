The Grant Township Board of Trustees has announced changes for meeting dates in August and November. The new dates are Aug. 20 at 4 p.m. and Nov. 14 at 4 p.m.
September is National Library Card Sign-up Month. Come to the Hoopeston Public Library for a new library card or upgrade your old black and white paper card to a full-color plastic card and get a free gift. Photo ID and proof of address required.
Scout sign up are Sept. 6, Sept. 13 and Sept. 20 from 5-7 p.m. at the Methodist Church in Hoopeston. Ages kindergarten-fifth grade only. Call Jim and Christie Pancake 217-274-3927 or 217-260-6238.
Sept. 14
- 2:30 p.m. The second Lorraine Foundation Scavenger Hunt will be presented at 3 p.m. Sept. 14 at the theatre with registration starting at 2:30 p.m. The cost is $10 per person with a four-person maximum per team. Prizes will be presented in the top three scoring four-person teams.
Sept. 15
- The Chestnut Street Church of Christ Gospel Music Service will feature Jim Mitchell, of Danville, Sept. 15. Supper is at 5 p.m. with the sing-a-long at 5:45 p.m. and the service at 6 p.m. The church is located at 709 E. Chestnut St. in Hoopeston.
Sept. 16
- 7 p.m. Rossville Village Board of Trustees meeting
Sept. 17
- 7 p.m. Hoopeston City Council meeting
Sept. 18
- 6 p.m. The Hoopeston Area School District will host a Community Engagement Forum Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Lorraine Theatre. The goal of the forum is to address questions of operation and procedures in the school district by community stakeholders. To provide input into the discussions, please visit https://forms.gle/o4EkHoPwaWPasanH8 and fill out the form by Sept. 11.
Sept. 19
- 7 p.m. Hoopeston Area Board of Education meeting at Hoopeston Area High School
Sept. 29
- The Chestnut Street Church of Christ Gospel Music Service will feature Steve McCann, of Charleston, Sept. 29. Supper is at 5 p.m. with the sing-a-long at 5:45 p.m. and the service at 6 p.m. The church is located at 709 E. Chestnut St. in Hoopeston.
Hoopeston Public Library Schedule for August:
Stitchin’ Time will continue all summer at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Littles @ The Library: Toddler Preschool/Storytime Every Friday at 10:30 a.m.
Sept. 12: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Wild and Wacky Games (All age kids)
Sept. 16: Fall Book Sale Begins
Sept. 18: Back to Downton Abbey Tea Party at 2 p.m.
Sept. 19: Design Squad (Third grade and up) 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Sept. 22: Banned Books Week starts
Sept. 24: CRIS Senior Services presents “Identifying Abuse in Later Life” at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Sept. 26: Cooking the Books “Apple Harvest” at 6 p.m.
Sept. 28: 10 a.m. Treeclimbers Genealogy Group
Sept. 30: Fall Herb & Floral Wreath Craft 1 p.m.; 6:30 p.m. Best Sellers Book Club