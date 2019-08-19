The Grant Township Board of Trustees has announced changes for meeting dates in August and November. The new dates are Aug. 20 at 4 p.m. and Nov. 14 at 4 p.m.
Aug. 24
- 7 p.m. Doug Church, Elvis Tribute Artist, and the Change of Heart Tribute Band will perform at 7 p.m. at the Lorraine Theatre in Hoopeston. Tickets are $28 before the show and $30 at the door. No reserved seating. A free will dinner will be presented at 5 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, located across the street from the theatre, featuring chicken salad/croissant, chips, cookies and drinks. Tickets can be purchased online at thelorrainetheatre.com, at Mr. B’s, Treasured Roots, City Hall and the DACC Higher Learning Center or by contacting a Save the Lorraine Theatre Board Member.
Aug. 25
- The Chestnut Street Church of Christ Gospel Music Service will feature Chalesa Keaton Aug. 25. Supper is at 5 p.m. with the sing-a-long at 5:45 p.m. and the service at 6 p.m. The church is located at 709 E. Chestnut St. in Hoopeston.
Sept. 1
- There will be no Chestnut Street Church of Christ Gospel Music Service.
Sept. 14
- 2:30 p.m. The second Lorraine Foundation Scavenger Hunt will be presented at 3 p.m. Sept. 14 at the theatre with registration starting at 2:30 p.m. The cost is $10 per person with a four-person maximum per team. Prizes will be presented in the top three scoring four-person teams.
Hoopeston Public Library Schedule for August:
Stitchin’ Time will continue all summer at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Aug. 19: 1 p.m. Writer’s Group
Aug. 22: 6 p.m. Cooking the Books Summer’s Bounty
Aug. 31: Library Closed for Sweetcorn Festival
National Sweetcorn Festival Schedule:
Aug. 29
- 5 p.m. Gates Open ($3 admission)
Display Area and Midway Opens
- 5-10 p.m. Ride Special – Bracelet Night
- 6:30-9 p.m. Bingo (Jaycees Shelter)
- 6:30-9 p.m. Souvenir Sales (Jaycees Shelter)
- 11 p.m. Midway Closes
Aug. 30
- 5 p.m. Gates Open ($3 admission)
Display Area and Midway Opens
- 5-10 p.m. Ride Special – Bracelet Night
- 6:30 p.m. Beer Garden Opens (Annex)
- 6:30-8:30 p.m. Souvenir Sales (Annex)
- 7:30 p.m. Joe Diffie Concert (Annex)
- 1 a.m. Beer Garden Closes (Annex)
Aug. 31
- 6 a.m. Flea Market Opens
- 7:30 a.m. 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk (Sculpt Fitness-Downtown)
- 8-1 p.m. Car Show Registration (Southeast McFerren Park)
- 8 a.m. Bill Orr Memorial 5K (Sculpt Fitness-Downtown)
- 8:45 a.m. Little Corn Eaters Run (Sculpt Fitness-Downtown)
- 9 a.m. Gates Open ($3 admission)
- 10:30 a.m. Grand Parade (Downtown)
- Noon Midway Opens
Ride Special – Bracelet All Day
Display Area Opens
- Noon-5 p.m. Hoopeston Area FFA Petting Zoo
- 12:30-1:30 p.m. Kasey Burton Music (Center Stage)
- 12:30-5:00 p.m. Souvenir Sales (By Center Stage)
- 1 p.m. Alpha Dog Entertainment Laser Tag Opens (Annex)
- 1:30 p.m. Chicken Dance Contest (Center Stage)
- 1:30-5 p.m. FREE SWEETCORN!
- 2-2:30 p.m. Ponytail Contest Registration (By Center Stage)
- 2-2:30 p.m. Tammy’s Dance Arts Center (Center Stage)
- 2-3 p.m. Capital City Cornhole Tournament Registration (Annex)
- 2:30 p.m. Ponytail Contest (In front of Center Stage)
- 3 p.m. Car Show Awards Presented(Southeast McFerren Park)
- 3 p.m. Capital City Cornhole Tournament Begins (Annex)
Beer Garden Opens (Annex)
- 3-5 p.m. Mike Ellis Band (Center Stage)
- 6:30 p.m. National Sweetheart Pageant Preliminary (Civic Center)
- 7-9 p.m. Trivia Night (Beer Garden)
- 11 p.m. Midway Closes
- Midnight Beer Garden Closes
Sept. 1
- 8 a.m. Flea Market Opens
- 9 a.m. Gates Open ($3 admission)
- 11 a.m. Children’s Fishing Derby Sign Up (Crabtree Shelter)
- Noon Midway Opens
Ride Special – Bracelet All Day
Display Area Opens
Children’s Fishing Derby (Lagoon)
- Noon-12:45 p.m. Coal Black Exotic Animals (By Center Stage)
- Noon-4 p.m. FREE SWEETCORN!
- Noon-5 p.m. Hoopeston Area FFA Petting Zoo
- Noon-5 p.m. Souvenir Sales (By Center Stage)
- 12:45-1:20 p.m. Will and Katie Clayton Music (Center Stage)
- 1:30-2:30 p.m. HAHS Vocal Ensembles (Center Stage)
- 2:30-3 p.m. Coal Black Exotic Animals (By Center Stage)
- 3 p.m. Annex Opens Beer Garden Opens (Annex)
- 3-5 p.m. TBT Band (Center Stage)
- 6 p.m. Demo Derby (Annex)
- 6:30 p.m. National Sweetheart Pageant Finals (Civic Center)
- 9 p.m. National Sweetheart PageantReception (Civic Center)
- 10 p.m. Midway Closes
- Midnight Beer Garden Closes (Annex)
Sept. 2
- 8 a.m. Flea Market Opens
- 9 a.m. Gates Open ($3 Admission)
Display Area Opens
- 9-9:45 a.m. Cream of the Crop Pretty Baby Contest Registration (Civic Center)
- 10 a.m. Cream of the Crop Pretty Baby Contest (Civic Center)
- Noon Midway Opens
Ride Special – Bracelet All Day
- Noon-4 p.m. FREE SWEETCORN!
- Noon-4 p.m. Hoopeston Area FFA Petting Zoo
- Noon-4:30 p.m. Souvenir Sales (By Center Stage)
- 12:30-2 p.m. The Chickadee Sermon (Center Stage)
- 1:30-2 p.m. Kids’ Pie Eating Contest Registration (By Center Stage)
- 2 p.m. Kids’ Pie Eating Contest (In front of Center Stage)
- 2-4:30 p.m. Bingo (Crabtree Shelter)
- 2:30-4:30 p.m. Shorty and the Chef (Center Stage)
- 9 p.m. Midway Closes
Gate Fee: Thursday-Monday $3
(7 and under free)
Please bring your own chair to sit at center stage.