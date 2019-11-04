“The Art of Racing in the Rain” will be shown at the Little Lorraine this weekend. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday (pizza and a movie) and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Prices are $5 for adults; $2 for children 12 and under. The Little Lorraine will be accepting donations for the Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team during the showings this weekend.
The Grant Township Board of Trustees has announced changes for meeting dates in August and November. The new dates are Aug. 20 at 4 p.m. and Nov. 14 at 4 p.m.
The Hoopeston Public Library is helping the Village of Rossville and the Rossville-Alvin Schools by collecting plastic caps and lids which will be recycled into benches. Any cap or lid (under 8” wide; no containers) with a recycle number of 2, 4 or 5 is acceptable, including water/soft drink bottle caps, prescription bottle caps, cottage cheese, chip dip or Cool Whip lids. Drop off your lids/caps either upstairs or downstairs at the library, where you can also find a more detailed list of acceptable items.
Vendors are wanted for the annual Milford Girls Night Out planned for Wednesday, November 6, from 5–7:30 p.m. at Town & Country Events. For information on vendor space, please contact Karen Brasel at 217-304-6386.
Hoopeston Area High School is looking for alumni who have done or are doing great things in college, career, and/or life to update and add new entries into the Hall of Champions. The school is seeking any student that has graduated in the last 15 years. If interested, people need to submit their information (short write up of what they are doing or have done and a photo) to Kevin Root at rootkm@hoopeston.k12.il.us
Sign ups for the Miracle Tree and Santa Cares Too will be at Grant Township 525 S. Market St. Nov. 12-14 from 9-11 a.m. You must be a parent or guardian to sign your child up and you must bring proof of the children living in your home and proof of address. These programs are open to Hoopeston residents only. Late sign ups will not be allowed, so plan ahead.
The lab staff at Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center is hosting a coloring contest in the month of November. All kids are welcome to stop by the lab or registration desk to pick up a coloring sheet. If you return it to the hospital before November 30, you will be entered in a drawing to win a gift card to a local business. Winners will be drawn at random, and the coloring sheets will be displayed in the front windows of the hospital all month. If you have any questions please contact the lab department at (217) 283-8432.
Nov. 9
- 8 a.m.-noon The Chestnut Street Church of Christ will present its CWS Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 9.
- 2-4 p.m. A 90th birthday open house for Elaine Leemon will be presented from 2-4 p.m. at the Hoopeston United Methodist Church Nov. 9. No gifts, just visitors and cards.
- 7 p.m. “Christopher Columbus: The Shame in the Glory” will be presented at the Lorraine Theatre. Tickets: $8 adults, $3 kids 12 and under. Tickets can be purchase at the Little Lorraine, Hoopeston Water Dept., Hoopeston DACC, The Flower Shop, Online at http://thelorrainetheatre.com/ or at the movie on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.
Nov. 10
- The Chestnut Street Church of Christ Gospel Music Service will feature Jerry Urich Nov. 10. Supper is at 5 p.m. with the sing-a-long at 5:45 p.m. and the service at 6 p.m. The church is located at 709 E. Chestnut St. in Hoopeston.
Nov. 11
- 9 a.m. The Hoopeston Veterans Day program will be presented at 9 a.m. Nov. 11 in the Hoopeston Area Middle School gym. The service will feature the Hoopeston American Legion Color Guard, high school band and chorus, a student essay and community choir. Marine Sgt. Warren Miller will be the keynote speaker. Free chili will be served following the services until 2 p.m. at the American Legion Post #384, located at 502 E. Penn St. in Hoopeston.
Nov. 16
- 7 p.m. The Lorraine Theatre will feature a “Tribute to Neil Diamond” by Doug Allen Nash. Tickets can be purchase at the LIttle Lorraine, Hoopeston Water Dept., Hoopeston DACC, The Flower Shop, Online at http://thelorrainetheatre.com/ or purchased at the movie on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Tickets pre-sale are $28 or $30 at the door.
Hoopeston Public Library Activities for November:
NOV 7: BUILDERS CLUB @ 3:30 p.m. All ages.
NOV 12: HOMESCHOOL GATHERING for all area homeschool families, 1:30 p.m.
NOV 14: WILD & WACKY @ 3:30 p.m. Active games for all kids of all ages.
NOV. 21: DESIGN SQUAD @ 3:30 p.m. Inventing and engineering for grades 3 and up.
There will be no BIG BANG THURSDAY in Novem-ber because of Thanksgiving.
ADULTS
NOV. 4: MHC BOOK CLUB @ 1:30 p.m. This month’s title is “News of the World” by Paulette Jiles. This group is open to adults of all ages. New members are always welcome.
NOV 6: STITCHIN’ TIME @ 9:30 a.m. This group of crochet and needlecraft enthusiasts meets weekly in the lower level meeting room.
NOV 25: BEST SELLER BOOK CLUB @ 6:30 p.m. This month’s titles are “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” and “Evvie Drake Starts Over”. This group is open to adults of all ages. New members are always welcome.