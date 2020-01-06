Hoopeston Area School District will present a study of the book that is shaping a positive culture for students and the community. Parents of the Hoopeston community are welcomed to attend the Orange Frog Book Study at the Hoopeston High School Library Jan. 9 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Please enter through the library to the North of the athletic fields. Emily Brown will present at the study. Free refreshments and beverages will be provided. The event is hosted by Hoopeston Area Middle School. Contact Assistant Principal, Steve Chorak at 217-283-6661 for questions.
Jan. 9
- 10-11:30 a.m. The Lake Vermilion Informational Meeting will be presented at the Vermilion County Farm Bureau Conference Room, 1905 U.S. Route 150 in Danville. The meeting is open to the general public and will discuss the plan to update the 2008 Lake Vermilion Watershed Plan. RSVP by calling 217-442-8511 ext. 3.
Jan. 10
- 7 p.m. Hoopeston Area Middle School/High School Jazz Band and Show Choir Preview Concert in the Hoopeston Area Middle School gym.
Jan. 12
- The Chestnut Street Church of Christ Gospel Music Service will feature JR Stonebraker Jan. 12. Supper is at 5 p.m. with the sing-a-long at 5:45 p.m. and the service at 6 p.m. The church is located at 709 E. Chestnut St. in Hoopeston.
Jan. 18
- 7 p.m. The Lorraine Theatre will be offering a Night of Gospel Music. Featured singers will be Jake’s Boys, an eight-member Central Illinois Men’s Southern Gospel group with three talented accompanists. Other singers will be Tyler Robinson and Mike Dalton. A free will donation will be taken. All proceeds fund the Lorraine Theatre restoration.
Jan. 21
- 7 p.m. Hoopeston City Council meeting
Jan. 23
- 6 p.m. Hoopeston Area Board of Education meeting in the Hoopeston Area Middle School library.
Jan. 24-26
- The play Steel Magnolias will be performed live the Lorraine Theatre. Showtimes are: Friday 7 p.m., Saturday 7 p.m. and Sunday 3 p.m. Steel Magnolias is a stage play by American writer Robert Harling. The play is a comedy-drama about the bond among a group of Southern women in a small town in northwest Louisiana. The title suggests the “female characters are as delicate as magnolias but as tough as steel.” The production will be directed by Ashley Beauvois.
Jan. 25
- 4 p.m. Hoopeston Area FFA Alumni Scholarship Auction at the Hoopeston American Legion, 502 E. Penn St. in Hoopeston. The silent auction starts at 4 p.m., food will be served at 4:30 p.m. and the live auction will start at 6 p.m.