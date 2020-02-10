Community members interested in volunteering their time to canvass the area in support of the proposed county-wide one percent sales tax are asked to contact Dylan Swank at dyroswank@gmail.com. Canvassing dates will be Feb. 22, Feb. 29, March 7 and March 14.
Feb. 11
- 8:30 a.m. The Iroquois County Soil and Water Conservation District will hold its annual meeting Feb. 11 at the Watseka Service Center in Watseka. Donuts and coffee will be served at 8:30 a.m. After breakfast, there will be a short business meeting followed by the election of three directors. Tickets for the meal are $5 and can be purchased in advance only at the Iroquois County SWCD office. Please stop by or call 815-432-3946, Ext. 3 to make your reservations or with any questions.
Feb. 14
- 1 p.m. Hoopeston Area High School Student Council Senior Citizen Sweetheart Dinner in the high school gym.
- 6:30 p.m. “An Evening of Music with Jerry Urich” will be presented at the Little Lorraine in Hoopeston. Tickets must be purchased in advance as there is a limited availability. Contact the Lorraine Foundation or a foundation member for tickets. Food will be provided by Pizza King with orders being placed upon arrival and being delivered 30 minutes after the start of the show.
Feb. 15
- 5-8 p.m. The Hoopeston Multi-Agency Senior Dance will take place from 5-8 p.m. Feb. 15. The cost is $5 for a meal and entertainment. The band for the evening will be “Dixie Flyer.”
Feb. 16
- The Chestnut Street Church of Christ Gospel Music Service will feature the Church Band Feb. 16. Supper is at 5 p.m. with the sing-a-long at 5:45 p.m. and the service at 6 p.m. The church is located at 709 E. Chestnut St. in Hoopeston.
Feb. 17
- 7 p.m. Rossville Village Board of Trustees meeting.
Feb. 18
- 7 p.m. The Congressional District 15 Democratic Forum will be presented at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at Bremer Theatre at the Bremer Conference Center at Danville Area Community College. The forum is sponsored by the Vermilion County Democratic Party.
- 7 p.m. Hoopeston City Council meeting at Hoopeston City Hall.
Feb. 20
- 1:30-5 p.m. U.S. Census jobs are available in the Hoopeston Area this spring. This a part-time, temporary employment. For more information, stop by the Hoopeston Public Library from 1:30-5 p.m. Feb. 20 to meet with a U.S. Census representative who will be present to answer questions and help sign-up anyone interested in becoming part of the 2020 Census team.
- 6 p.m. Hoopeston Area Board of Education meeting in the Hoopeston Area High School library.
Feb. 22
- 6:30 p.m. “Dinner and a Show with music by Eliott Ferguson” at the Little Lorraine. Food will be provided by Pizza King with orders being placed upon arrival and being delivered 30 minutes after the start of the show.
Feb. 23
- The Chestnut Street Church of Christ Gospel Music Service will feature Skip and Nyla Williamson, of Cayuga, Feb. 23. Supper is at 5 p.m. with the sing-a-long at 5:45 p.m. and the service at 6 p.m. The church is located at 709 E. Chestnut St. in Hoopeston.
Hoopeston Public Library February activities:
KIDS
LITTLES @ THE LIBRARY, 10:30 a.m. every FRI-DAY. Story and activity time for toddlers and pre-schoolers.
FEB. 11: HOMESCHOOL GATHERING @ 1:30 p.m. for all area homeschool families.
FEB. 13: WILD & WACKY @ 3:30 p.m. Music and active games for kids of all ages.
FEB. 27: BIG BANG THURSDAY @ 3:30 p.m.. Wacky science for kids in grades 3-5.
TEENS/PRETEENS
FEB. 20: DESIGN SQUAD @ 3:30 p.m. STEM fun for grades 3-8.
ADULTS
WEDNESDAYS @ 9:30 a.m. STITCHIN’ TIME for all crafters.
FEB. 24: BEST SELLERS BOOK CLUB @ 6:30 p.m. This month’s title is “Silent Patient.” Open to adults of all ages. New members always welcome.
FEB. 27: COOKING THE BOOKS @ 6 p.m.. “Soup-er Bowl”. Stop by the library to select your recipe.
FEB. 29: TREECLIMBERS Genealogy Group @ 10 a.m. Open to anyone interested in tracing their family tree.