“Yesterday” will be shown at the Little Lorraine this weekend. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday (pizza and a movie) and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Prices are $5 for adults; $2 for children 12 and under.
The Grant Township Board of Trustees has announced changes for meeting dates in August and November. The new dates are Aug. 20 at 4 p.m. and Nov. 14 at 4 p.m.
The Hoopeston Public Library is helping the Village of Rossville and the Rossville-Alvin Schools by collecting plastic caps and lids which will be recycled into benches. Any cap or lid (under 8” wide; no containers) with a recycle number of 2, 4 or 5 is acceptable, including water/soft drink bottle caps, prescription bottle caps, cottage cheese, chip dip or Cool Whip lids. Drop off your lids/caps either upstairs or downstairs at the library, where you can also find a more detailed list of acceptable items.
Vendors are wanted for the annual Milford Girls Night Out planned for Wednesday, November 6, from 5–7:30 p.m. at Town & Country Events. For information on vendor space, please contact Karen Brasel at 217-304-6386.
Hoopeston Area High School is looking for alumni who have done or are doing great things in college, career, and/or life to update and add new entries into the Hall of Champions. The school is seeking any student that has graduated in the last 15 years. If interested, people need to submit their information (short write up of what they are doing or have done and a photo) to Kevin Root at rootkm@hoopeston.k12.il.us
The Hoopeston Police Department has announced Trick or Treat hours for Oct. 31. Trick or treat hours will be from 5:30-7 p.m.
Sign ups for the Miracle Tree and Santa Cares Too will be at Grant Township 525 S. Market St. Nov. 12-14 from 9-11 a.m. You must be a parent or guardian to sign your child up and you must bring proof of the children living in your home and proof of address. These programs are open to Hoopeston residents only. Late sign ups will not be allowed, so plan ahead.
Setup for the annual McFerren Park light display will begin Oct. 25 at 8 a.m. Crews will meet at the park maintenance building to organize the unloading of the storage facility. Volunteers will be needed for lifting the displays onto trailers and moving them to their places in the park. Setup will continue Saturday, October 26 with the assembly and setup of all displays. Anyone who is able to volunteer will be given breakfast and lunch. If you have questions, or would like to commit your time, please contact Russ Leigh at (217) 283-9336.
From the Hoopeston Public Library: If you decorated a pumpkin for our contest, please don’t forget to pick it and your ribbon up at the library as soon as possible. All remaining pumpkins will be disposed of on Nov. 1.
Oct. 30
- 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Hoopeston Multi-Agency Fall Ham and Bean Lunch Fall Fundraiser will be presented from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Oct. 30 in the Multi-Agency Community Room at 206 South First Ave. Tickets are $5 per person. Delivery is available for local residents from 11 a.m.-noon for $6 per person. Tickets are available at the Hoopeston Multi-Agency. Call 217-283-5544 for more information.
Oct. 31
- 5:30-7 p.m. Trunk-or-Treat at Chestnut Street Church of Christ, 709 E. Chestnut St. in Hoopeston.
Nov. 2
- 6 a.m.-noon The State Line Riders of Illinois will present a Big Breakfast fundraiser Nov. 2 from 6 a.m.-noon. at the Hoopeston VFW Post 4826, located at 428 W. Orange St. in Hoopeston. The menu will include: biscuits and gravy, sausage, scrambled eggs and hot cakes with coffee, juice and milk for $6. Advance tickets are $5. Children 10 and under are $3, while children 4 and under are free. 50/50 raffle tickets will be sold. Proceeds will benefit underprivileged children through the “Toys for Tots” program at Christmas. A bake sale will be offered by the VFW Auxiliary.
Nov. 3
- The Chestnut Street Church of Christ Gospel Music Service will feature Heavenbound Nov. 3. Supper is at 5 p.m. with the sing-a-long at 5:45 p.m. and the service at 6 p.m. The church is located at 709 E. Chestnut St. in Hoopeston.
Nov. 9
- 2-4 p.m. A 90th birthday open house for Elaine Leemon will be presented from 2-4 p.m. at the Hoopeston United Methodist Church Nov. 9. No gifts, just visitors and cards.
- 7 p.m. “Christopher Columbus: The Shame in the Glory” will be presented at the Lorraine Theatre. Tickets: $8 adults, $3 kids 12 and under. Tickets can be purchase at the Little Lorraine, Hoopeston Water Dept., Hoopeston DACC, The Flower Shop, Online at http://thelorrainetheatre.com/ or at the movie on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.
Nov. 11
- 9 a.m. The Hoopeston Veterans Day program will be presented at 9 a.m. Nov. 11 in the Hoopeston Area Middle School gym. The service will feature the Hoopeston American Legion Color Guard, high school band and chorus, a student essay and community choir. Marine Sgt. Warren Miller will be the keynote speaker. Free chili will be served following the services until 2 p.m. at the American Legion Post #384, located at 502 E. Penn St. in Hoopeston.
Nov. 16
- 7 p.m. The Lorraine Theatre will feature a “Tribute to Neil Diamond” by Doug Allen Nash. Tickets can be purchase at the LIttle Lorraine, Hoopeston Water Dept., Hoopeston DACC, The Flower Shop, Online at http://thelorrainetheatre.com/ or purchased at the movie on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Tickets pre-sale are $28 or $30 at the door.