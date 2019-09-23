The Grant Township Board of Trustees has announced changes for meeting dates in August and November. The new dates are Aug. 20 at 4 p.m. and Nov. 14 at 4 p.m.
September is National Library Card Sign-up Month. Come to the Hoopeston Public Library for a new library card or upgrade your old black and white paper card to a full-color plastic card and get a free gift. Photo ID and proof of address required.
Hoopeston's Motor Fuel Tax project is scheduled to begin on Sept. 17 on West Elm, between the park entrance and 9th Avenue. There will be a full road closure in this area to expedite the construction. The park entrance will remain open as will the intersection of Elm and Ninth Ave. Construction is expected to take two full weeks.
North Fork Conservation Club will present a “Haunted Hayride” the last two weeks in October from 7:30-11 p.m. at 41489 N 1700 E. Road in Hoopeston, one mile east of Hoopeston on Highway 9, turn north at the first crossroads and drive a half a mile. The cost is $3 a person.
Sept. 28
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The seventh annual Women Making a Difference Vendor Fair will be presented from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 28 at the First Church of God, 1004 E. Orange St. in Hoopeston. A free will donation of canned goods, hygiene products or monetary donations will be accepted. The proceeds will be donated to the First Church of God to help families in the area.
- 4:30-7 p.m. The First Christian Church will present a Mission Trip Fundraiser from 4:30-7 p.m. Sept. 28 at the church, located at 502 E. Main St. in Hoopeston. Carry-out or dine-in will be available. Bar-b-que will be provided by Bill’s BBQ4U, prepared by Bill Lind. Meals may be pre-ordered by calling the First Christian Church at 217-283-6691. The pre-order deadline is Sept. 22. All proceeds will help meet the expenses of the mission trip in 2020.
Sept. 29
- The Chestnut Street Church of Christ Gospel Music Service will feature Steve McCann, of Charleston, Sept. 29. Supper is at 5 p.m. with the sing-a-long at 5:45 p.m. and the service at 6 p.m. The church is located at 709 E. Chestnut St. in Hoopeston.
Oct. 4
- 9 a.m. The 2019 Color Run/Walk will be presented in McFerren Park. Activities, including bubbles, face painting, rock painting, games, raffles, bounce houses, FFA petting zoo, DJ and photos, will be presented from 9-11 a.m. and the main event walk/run will go from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- 4-7 p.m. A Taco Dinner/Silent Auction benefit for Dalton Goble, a Hoopeston Area High School graduate who was involved in an accident Aug. 28 that left him severely injured, will be presented at Hoopeston Area High School from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 4 during the Homecoming Festivities. Goble is currently at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis and he will be staying there indefinitely awaiting additional surgery. The benefit will help with his expenses. The benefit organizers are asking local businesses for donations for the event. Organizers would like the donations by Sept. 27 and will be happy to pick them up. For further information, contact Tina Samet at 217-474—9704 or Emily Carter at 217-283-7554.
Oct. 6
- The Chestnut Street Church of Christ Gospel Music Service will feature “Fawcett” Oct. 6. Supper is at 5 p.m. with the sing-a-long at 5:45 p.m. and the service at 6 p.m. The church is located at 709 E. Chestnut St. in Hoopeston.
Oct. 13
- The Chestnut Street Church of Christ Gospel Music Service will feature Mike Dalton Oct. 13. Supper is at 5 p.m. with the sing-a-long at 5:45 p.m. and the service at 6 p.m. The church is located at 709 E. Chestnut St. in Hoopeston.
Oct. 20
- The Chestnut Street Church of Christ Gospel Music Service will feature John Morris and the Prairie Players Oct. 20. Supper is at 5 p.m. with the sing-a-long at 5:45 p.m. and the service at 6 p.m. The church is located at 709 E. Chestnut St. in Hoopeston.
Oct. 27
- The Chestnut Street Church of Christ Gospel Music Service will feature Jeff Good and friends Oct. 27. Supper is at 5 p.m. with the sing-a-long at 5:45 p.m. and the service at 6 p.m. The church is located at 709 E. Chestnut St. in Hoopeston.
Oct. 28
- 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Hoopeston Jaycee's will host their Annual Spooktacular in downtown Hoopeston with the Costume Judging at 7 pm at the intersection of Main and Market Street.
Hoopeston Public Library Schedule for August:
Stitchin’ Time will continue all summer at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Littles @ The Library: Toddler Preschool/Storytime Every Friday at 10:30 a.m.
Sept. 22: Banned Books Week starts
Sept. 24: CRIS Senior Services presents “Identifying Abuse in Later Life” at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Sept. 26: Cooking the Books “Apple Harvest” at 6 p.m.
Sept. 28: 10 a.m. Treeclimbers Genealogy Group
Sept. 30: Fall Herb & Floral Wreath Craft 1 p.m.; 6:30 p.m. Best Sellers Book Club