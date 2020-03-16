A local student is presenting a survey for her PhD dissertation. Community members are asked to fill out the survey online at https://s.surveyplanet.com/kqVU8g0m.
Maple Kindergarten Registration: All incoming students who will be attending Kindergarten in the fall will need to go through a screening process. Each screening will last approximately 30 minutes. Students must be five on or before Sept. 1. Screening must be done before being assigned to a class. An adult must accompany student to registration. Registration will take place April 27 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. and April 28 from 1-5:30 p.m. at Maple Grade School. It will be necessary to call to schedule an appointment time. Call Maple at 217-283-6665.
March 21
- 1 p.m. Country Theatre Workshop is holding auditions for it’s upcoming production of
Neil Simon’s play, “Barefoot In the Park”. Those interested will need to be at the CTW theatre building March 21 at 1 p.m. For more information visit the website countrytheatre.org.
- 6:30 p.m. The Hoopeston Jaycees will present a Disney Trivia Night Post Prom Fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. March 21 at the Hoopeston American Legion Post 384, 502 E. Penn St. Cost is $10 per person with a max of six people per table. Cash prizes will be awarded. Prizes for best costumes. Admission includes a meal. Proceeds benefit the Hoopeston Area Post Prom celebration.
March 22
- The Chestnut Street Church of Christ Gospel Music Service will feature Heavenbound March 22. Supper is at 5 p.m. with the sing-a-long at 5:45 p.m. and the service at 6 p.m. The church is located at 709 E. Chestnut St. in Hoopeston.
March 29
- The Chestnut Street Church of Christ Gospel Music Service will feature Jeff Good, of Fisher. Supper is at 5 p.m. with the sing-a-long at 5:45 p.m. and the service at 6 p.m. The church is located at 709 E. Chestnut St. in Hoopeston.