Hoopeston Area High School is looking for alumni who have done or are doing great things in college, career, and/or life to update and add new entries into the Hall of Champions. The school is seeking any student that has graduated in the last 15 years. If interested, people need to submit their information (short write up of what they are doing or have done and a photo) to Kevin Root at rootkm@hoopeston.k12.il.us
The Hoopeston Public Library will be closed in observance of Christmas Dec. 23-25. The library will also be closed Dec. 30-Jan. 1 for the New Year’s holiday.
Hoopeston Area School District will present a study of the book that is shaping a positive culture for students and the community. Parents of the Hoopeston community are welcomed to attend the Orange Frog Book Study at the Hoopeston High School Library Jan. 9 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Please enter through the library to the North of the athletic fields. Emily Brown will present at the study. Free refreshments and beverages will be provided. The event is hosted by Hoopeston Area Middle School. Contact Assistant Principal, Steve Chorak at 217-283-6661 for questions.
Dec. 24
- The Hoopeston United Methodist Church will present two Christmas Eve services. The first service will be at 9 p.m. and the second will be at 11 p.m. The second service will be an informal service. The church will offer Communion and candle lighting at both services. All are invited to attend.
Dec. 29
- The Chestnut Street Church of Christ Gospel Music Service will feature John Morris and Sherry Dec. 29. Supper is at 5 p.m. with the sing-a-long at 5:45 p.m. and the service at 6 p.m. The church is located at 709 E. Chestnut St. in Hoopeston.
Jan. 4
- 4 p.m. The Hoopeston Community Awards/Miss Hoopeston Crowning Ceremony will be presented at 4 p.m. Jan. 4 at the Lorraine Theatre.
Jan. 7
- 1:30 p.m. John Greer Fifth Grade DARE Graduation
- 6 p.m. Hoopeston Area Music Boosters meeting at Hoopeston Area Middle School.
- 7 p.m. Hoopeston City Council meeting
Jan. 10
- 7 p.m. Hoopeston Area Middle School/High School Jazz Band and Show Choir Preview Concert in the Hoopeston Area Middle School gym.
Jan. 21
- 7 p.m. Hoopeston City Council meeting
Jan. 23
- 6 p.m. Hoopeston Area Board of Education meeting in the Hoopeston Area Middle School library.
Jan. 25
- 4 p.m. Hoopeston Area FFA Alumni Scholarship Auction at the Hoopeston American Legion, 502 E. Penn St. in Hoopeston. The silent auction starts at 4 p.m., food will be served at 4:30 p.m. and the live auction will start at 6 p.m.