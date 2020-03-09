The Little Lorraine will feature “Spies in Disguise” this weekend. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday for “Pizza and a Movie,” 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
The Ross/South Ross Cemetery District has announced that decorations are scheduled to be removed from the cemeteries of Rossville, Mann’s Chapel, Bethel. Miller, and Prairie Chapel. The scheduled removal date is March 11, 2020.
Community members interested in volunteering their time to canvass the area in support of the proposed county-wide one percent sales tax are asked to contact Dylan Swank at dyroswank@gmail.com. Canvassing dates will be March 7 and March 14.
The “Leap Week” Book Sale has been extended at the Hoopeston Public Library. as more paperbacks and a few cookbooks have been added. Prices have been slashed to $1 per bag. Bags are provided or feel free to bring your own.
A local student is presenting a survey for her PhD dissertation. Community members are asked to fill out the survey online at https://s.surveyplanet.com/kqVU8g0m or visit the Hoopeston Multi-Agency from 1-4 p.m. March 11 to take the survey in person.
Maple’s “Jungle”-themed Book Fair will run from March 16-19 in Maple’s Student Lounge (Room 14). The book fair will be open during the following hours: March 16 3:30-5 p.m.; March 17 3:30-5 p.m.; March 18 2:30-5 p.m. and March 19 2:30-7 p.m.
March 14
- 7 a.m.-11 a.m. All you can eat pancakes and sausage at the Milford Christian Church, presented by the Milford Lions Club, for $5.
- 5-8 p.m. The Hoopeston Multi-Agency Senior Dance will feature “Second Chance.”
- 7 p.m. Logan Kirby will perform at the Lorraine Theatre at 7 p.m. March 14. Tickets are $15.
March 15
- The Chestnut Street Church of Christ Gospel Music Service will feature the Forgiven Group, of Covington, Ind. Supper is at 5 p.m. with the sing-a-long at 5:45 p.m. and the service at 6 p.m. The church is located at 709 E. Chestnut St. in Hoopeston.
March 19
- 6 p.m. The Hoopeston Breast Cancer Support Group will meet at Fast Lanes Bowling Alley. For more information, contact Pat Foster at 815-984-4040 or 309-208-9829.
March 21
- 6:30 p.m. The Hoopeston Jaycees will present a Disney Trivia Night Post Prom Fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. March 21 at the Hoopeston American Legion Post 384, 502 E. Penn St. Cost is $10 per person with a max of six people per table. Cash prizes will be awarded. Prizes for best costumes. Admission includes a meal. Proceeds benefit the Hoopeston Area Post Prom celebration.
March 22
- The Chestnut Street Church of Christ Gospel Music Service will feature Heavenbound March 22. Supper is at 5 p.m. with the sing-a-long at 5:45 p.m. and the service at 6 p.m. The church is located at 709 E. Chestnut St. in Hoopeston.
March 29
- The Chestnut Street Church of Christ Gospel Music Service will feature Jeff Good, of Fisher. Supper is at 5 p.m. with the sing-a-long at 5:45 p.m. and the service at 6 p.m. The church is located at 709 E. Chestnut St. in Hoopeston.
Hoopeston Public Library March Activities:
KIDS
LITTLES @ THE LIBRARY, 10:30 a.m. every FRI-DAY. Story and activity time for toddlers and pre-schoolers. (Not meeting on MARCH 20)
MARCH 12: WILD & WACKY @ 3:30 p.m. Music and active games for kids of all ages.
MARCH 19: BIG BANG THURSDAY @ 3:30 p.m.. Wacky science for kids in grades 3-5.
ADULTS
WEDNESDAYS @ 9:30 a.m. STITCHIN’ TIME for all crafters.
MARCH 5 & 19: VERMILION COUNTY CRAFTERS. 5-7 p.m. Open to all crafters.
MARCH 26: COOKING THE BOOKS @ 6 p.m.. “Crazy Casseroles”. Stop by the library to select your recipe.
MARCH 28: TREECLIMBERS Genealogy Group @ 10 a.m. Open to anyone interested in tracing their family tree.
MARCH 30: BEST SELLERS BOOK CLUB @ 6:30 p.m. This month’s title is “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood. Open to adults of all ages. New members always welcome.