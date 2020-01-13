The Little Lorraine will feature “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice” this weekend. Showtimes are: Friday at 7 p.m. (pizza and a movie), Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.
Jan. 18
- 7 p.m. The Lorraine Theatre will be offering a Night of Gospel Music. Featured singers will be Jake’s Boys, an eight-member Central Illinois Men’s Southern Gospel group with three talented accompanists. Other singers will be Tyler Robinson and Mike Dalton. A free will donation will be taken. All proceeds fund the Lorraine Theatre restoration.
Jan. 19
- The Chestnut Street Church of Christ Gospel Music Service will feature Wayne Acton Jan. 19. Supper is at 5 p.m. with the sing-a-long at 5:45 p.m. and the service at 6 p.m. The church is located at 709 E. Chestnut St. in Hoopeston.
Jan. 21
- 5 p.m. The Rossville Family Restaurant in Rossville will be giving $5 to Our Savior Lutheran Church in Milford for every cheeseburger, cheeseburger meal, patty melt or anything to do with hamburgers with one donation per individual. Children under 13 are excluded because of their discount. Time for this event will be from 5 p.m. to closing. For more information, please contact Dave Lucht or Kendra Morts or call (815) 889-5267.
- 7 p.m. Hoopeston City Council meeting
Jan. 23
- 6 p.m. Hoopeston Area Board of Education meeting in the Hoopeston Area Middle School library.
Jan. 24-26
- The play Steel Magnolias will be performed live the Lorraine Theatre. Showtimes are: Friday 7 p.m., Saturday 7 p.m. and Sunday 3 p.m. Steel Magnolias is a stage play by American writer Robert Harling. The play is a comedy-drama about the bond among a group of Southern women in a small town in northwest Louisiana. The title suggests the “female characters are as delicate as magnolias but as tough as steel.” The production will be directed by Ashley Beauvois.
Jan. 25
- 4 p.m. Hoopeston Area FFA Alumni Scholarship Auction at the Hoopeston American Legion, 502 E. Penn St. in Hoopeston. The silent auction starts at 4 p.m., food will be served at 4:30 p.m. and the live auction will start at 6 p.m.
Jan. 26
- The Chestnut Street Church of Christ Gospel Music Service will feature John Cornell Jan. 26. Supper is at 5 p.m. with the sing-a-long at 5:45 p.m. and the service at 6 p.m. The church is located at 709 E. Chestnut St. in Hoopeston.
Feb. 11
- 8:30 a.m. The Iroquois County Soil and Water Conservation District will hold its annual meeting Feb. 11 at the Watseka Service Center in Watseka. Donuts and coffee will be served at 8:30 a.m. After breakfast, there will be a short business meeting followed by the election of three directors. Tickets for the meal are $5 and can be purchased in advance only at the Iroquois County SWCD office. Please stop by or call 815-432-3946, Ext. 3 to make your reservations or with any questions.
Hoopeston Public Library January Activities:
KIDS
JAN. 23: BIG BANG THURSDAY @ 3:30 p.m.. Wacky science for kids in grades 3-5.
TEENS/PRETEENS
JAN. 16: DESIGN SQUAD @ 3:30 p.m. STEM fun for grades 3-8.
JAN. 29: SELFIE SCAVENGER HUNT @ 3:30 p.m. Grades 5-8.
ADULTS
WEDNESDAYS @ 9:30 a.m. STITCHIN’ TIME for all crafters.
JAN. 23: COOKING THE BOOKS @ 6 p.m.. “Chinese New Year”. Stop by the library to select your recipe.
JAN. 25: TREECLIMBERS Genealogy Group @ 10 a.m. Open to anyone interested in tracing their family tree.
JAN. 27: BEST SELLERS BOOK CLUB @ 6:30 p.m. Open to adults of all ages. New members always welcome.