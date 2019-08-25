The Grant Township Board of Trustees has announced changes for meeting dates in August and November. The new dates are Aug. 20 at 4 p.m. and Nov. 14 at 4 p.m.
The Hoopeston Public Library will be closed on Saturday, August 31, and Monday, Sept. 2, in observance of the Sweetcorn Festival and Labor Day Weekend.
Sept. 1
- There will be no Chestnut Street Church of Christ Gospel Music Service.
Sept. 7
- 9 a.m. The fourth annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will be presented at John Greer Grade School. At their own pace, participants will climb up and down the stairs with a goal of climbing 110 stories. This represents the 110 stories of the World Trade Center and the sacrifices that were made along the way. Sign-up locations are: First Financial Bank, Sculpt Fitness and Mr. B’s.
Sept. 14
- 2:30 p.m. The second Lorraine Foundation Scavenger Hunt will be presented at 3 p.m. Sept. 14 at the theatre with registration starting at 2:30 p.m. The cost is $10 per person with a four-person maximum per team. Prizes will be presented in the top three scoring four-person teams.
Sept. 18
- 6 p.m. The Hoopeston Area School District will host a Community Engagement Forum Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Lorraine Theatre. The goal of the forum is to address questions of operation and procedures in the school district by community stakeholders. To provide input into the discussions, please visit https://forms.gle/o4EkHoPwaWPasanH8 and fill out the form by Sept. 11.
Hoopeston Public Library Schedule for August:
Stitchin’ Time will continue all summer at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Aug. 19: 1 p.m. Writer’s Group
Aug. 22: 6 p.m. Cooking the Books Summer’s Bounty
Aug. 31: Library Closed for Sweetcorn Festival
National Sweetcorn Festival Schedule:
Aug. 29
- 5 p.m. Gates Open ($3 admission)
Display Area and Midway Opens
- 5-10 p.m. Ride Special – Bracelet Night
- 6:30-9 p.m. Bingo (Jaycees Shelter)
- 6:30-9 p.m. Souvenir Sales (Jaycees Shelter)
- 11 p.m. Midway Closes
Aug. 30
- 5 p.m. Gates Open ($3 admission)
Display Area and Midway Opens
- 5-10 p.m. Ride Special – Bracelet Night
- 6:30 p.m. Beer Garden Opens (Annex)
- 6:30-8:30 p.m. Souvenir Sales (Annex)
- 7:30 p.m. Joe Diffie Concert (Annex)
- 1 a.m. Beer Garden Closes (Annex)
Aug. 31
- 6 a.m. Flea Market Opens
- 7:30 a.m. 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk (Sculpt Fitness-Downtown)
- 8-1 p.m. Car Show Registration (Southeast McFerren Park)
- 8 a.m. Bill Orr Memorial 5K (Sculpt Fitness-Downtown)
- 8:45 a.m. Little Corn Eaters Run (Sculpt Fitness-Downtown)
- 9 a.m. Gates Open ($3 admission)
- 10:30 a.m. Grand Parade (Downtown)
- Noon Midway Opens
Ride Special – Bracelet All Day
Display Area Opens
- Noon-5 p.m. Hoopeston Area FFA Petting Zoo
- 12:30-1:30 p.m. Kasey Burton Music (Center Stage)
- 12:30-5:00 p.m. Souvenir Sales (By Center Stage)
- 1 p.m. Alpha Dog Entertainment Laser Tag Opens (Annex)
- 1:30 p.m. Chicken Dance Contest (Center Stage)
- 1:30-5 p.m. FREE SWEETCORN!
- 2-2:30 p.m. Ponytail Contest Registration (By Center Stage)
- 2-2:30 p.m. Tammy’s Dance Arts Center (Center Stage)
- 2-3 p.m. Capital City Cornhole Tournament Registration (Annex)
- 2:30 p.m. Ponytail Contest (In front of Center Stage)
- 3 p.m. Car Show Awards Presented(Southeast McFerren Park)
- 3 p.m. Capital City Cornhole Tournament Begins (Annex)
Beer Garden Opens (Annex)
- 3-5 p.m. Mike Ellis Band (Center Stage)
- 6:30 p.m. National Sweetheart Pageant Preliminary (Civic Center)
- 7-9 p.m. Trivia Night (Beer Garden)
- 11 p.m. Midway Closes
- Midnight Beer Garden Closes
Sept. 1
- 8 a.m. Flea Market Opens
- 9 a.m. Gates Open ($3 admission)
- 11 a.m. Children’s Fishing Derby Sign Up (Crabtree Shelter)
- Noon Midway Opens
Ride Special – Bracelet All Day
Display Area Opens
Children’s Fishing Derby (Lagoon)
- Noon-12:45 p.m. Coal Black Exotic Animals (By Center Stage)
- Noon-4 p.m. FREE SWEETCORN!
- Noon-5 p.m. Hoopeston Area FFA Petting Zoo
- Noon-5 p.m. Souvenir Sales (By Center Stage)
- 12:45-1:20 p.m. Will and Katie Clayton Music (Center Stage)
- 1:30-2:30 p.m. HAHS Vocal Ensembles (Center Stage)
- 2:30-3 p.m. Coal Black Exotic Animals (By Center Stage)
- 3 p.m. Annex Opens Beer Garden Opens (Annex)
- 3-5 p.m. TBT Band (Center Stage)
- 6 p.m. Demo Derby (Annex)
- 6:30 p.m. National Sweetheart Pageant Finals (Civic Center)
- 9 p.m. National Sweetheart PageantReception (Civic Center)
- 10 p.m. Midway Closes
- Midnight Beer Garden Closes (Annex)
Sept. 2
- 8 a.m. Flea Market Opens
- 9 a.m. Gates Open ($3 Admission)
Display Area Opens
- 9-9:45 a.m. Cream of the Crop Pretty Baby Contest Registration (Civic Center)
- 10 a.m. Cream of the Crop Pretty Baby Contest (Civic Center)
- Noon Midway Opens
Ride Special – Bracelet All Day
- Noon-4 p.m. FREE SWEETCORN!
- Noon-4 p.m. Hoopeston Area FFA Petting Zoo
- Noon-4:30 p.m. Souvenir Sales (By Center Stage)
- 12:30-2 p.m. The Chickadee Sermon (Center Stage)
- 1:30-2 p.m. Kids’ Pie Eating Contest Registration (By Center Stage)
- 2 p.m. Kids’ Pie Eating Contest (In front of Center Stage)
- 2-4:30 p.m. Bingo (Crabtree Shelter)
- 2:30-4:30 p.m. Shorty and the Chef (Center Stage)
- 9 p.m. Midway Closes
Gate Fee: Thursday-Monday $3
(7 and under free)
Please bring your own chair to sit at center stage.