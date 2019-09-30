The Little Lorraine will re-open with showings of “Toy Story 3” Oct. 11-13. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.
The Grant Township Board of Trustees has announced changes for meeting dates in August and November. The new dates are Aug. 20 at 4 p.m. and Nov. 14 at 4 p.m.
Hoopeston’s Motor Fuel Tax project is scheduled to begin on Sept. 17 on West Elm, between the park entrance and 9th Avenue. There will be a full road closure in this area to expedite the construction. The park entrance will remain open as will the intersection of Elm and Ninth Ave. Construction is expected to take two full weeks.
North Fork Conservation Club will present a “Haunted Hayride” the last two weeks in October from 7:30-11 p.m. at 41489 N 1700 E. Road in Hoopeston, one mile east of Hoopeston on Highway 9, turn north at the first crossroads and drive a half a mile. The cost is $3 a person.
Vendors are wanted for the annual Milford Girls Night Out planned for Wednesday, November 6, from 5–7:30 p.m. at Town & Country Events. For information on vendor space, please contact Karen Brasel at 217-304-6386.
Hoopeston Area High School is looking for alumni who have done or are doing great things in college, career, and/or life to update and add new entries into the Hall of Champions. The school is seeking any student that has graduated in the last 15 years. If interested, people need to submit their information (short write up of what they are doing or have done and a photo) to Kevin Root at rootkm@hoopeston.k12.il.us
Oct. 2
- 5:30 p.m. The Christmas Light Committee will present a meeting at Russell Leigh & Associates, 228 E. Main St., to set a date to put the Christmas lights and come up with ideas on how to get more people involved in helping.
Oct. 4
- 9 a.m. The 2019 Color Run/Walk will be presented in McFerren Park. Activities, including bubbles, face painting, rock painting, games, raffles, bounce houses, FFA petting zoo, DJ and photos, will be presented from 9-11 a.m. and the main event walk/run will go from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- 4-7 p.m. A Taco Dinner/Silent Auction benefit for Dalton Goble, a Hoopeston Area High School graduate who was involved in an accident Aug. 28 that left him severely injured, will be presented at Hoopeston Area High School from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 4 during the Homecoming Festivities. Goble is currently at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis and he will be staying there indefinitely awaiting additional surgery. The benefit will help with his expenses. The benefit organizers are asking local businesses for donations for the event. Organizers would like the donations by Sept. 27 and will be happy to pick them up. For further information, contact Tina Samet at 217-474—9704 or Emily Carter at 217-283-7554.
Oct. 6
- The Chestnut Street Church of Christ Gospel Music Service will feature “Fawcett” Oct. 6. Supper is at 5 p.m. with the sing-a-long at 5:45 p.m. and the service at 6 p.m. The church is located at 709 E. Chestnut St. in Hoopeston.
Oct. 8
- 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Hudson Drug Shop will be offering flu shots at the Hoopeston Multi-Agency.
Oct. 13
- The Chestnut Street Church of Christ Gospel Music Service will feature Mike Dalton Oct. 13. Supper is at 5 p.m. with the sing-a-long at 5:45 p.m. and the service at 6 p.m. The church is located at 709 E. Chestnut St. in Hoopeston.
Oct. 16
- 10 a.m. For a variety of reasons, the number of grandparents today who are raising or helping to raise their grandchildren continues to rise. The issue knows no racial, ethnic or socioeconomic boundaries. For many grandparents, it’s more difficult to parent the second time around. Aging, poor health and limited finances can compound their problems. Hoopeston Public Library will sponsor a FREE program to address this topic. “Parenting Again” will be presented at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 by Chelsey Byers of the University of Illinois Extension. Byers will discuss the many issues facing grandparents who are raising or helping to raise their grandchildren, including: adjusting to the role; being a grandparent and a parent at the same time; and love and limits-a powerful combination. This program is FREE and open to all area residents. For more information, call the library at 217-283-6711.
- 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Hudson Drug Shop will be offering flu shots at the Hoopeston Multi-Agency.
Oct. 20
- The Chestnut Street Church of Christ Gospel Music Service will feature John Morris and the Prairie Players Oct. 20. Supper is at 5 p.m. with the sing-a-long at 5:45 p.m. and the service at 6 p.m. The church is located at 709 E. Chestnut St. in Hoopeston.
Oct. 27
- The Chestnut Street Church of Christ Gospel Music Service will feature Jeff Good and friends Oct. 27. Supper is at 5 p.m. with the sing-a-long at 5:45 p.m. and the service at 6 p.m. The church is located at 709 E. Chestnut St. in Hoopeston.
Oct. 28
- 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Hoopeston Jaycee’s will host their Annual Spooktacular in downtown Hoopeston with the Costume Judging at 7 pm at the intersection of Main and Market Street.