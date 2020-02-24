The Little Lorraine will feature “Frozen II” this weekend. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday for “Dinner and a Movie,” 10 a.m. Saturday “Breakfast and a Movie,” 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
Community members interested in volunteering their time to canvass the area in support of the proposed county-wide one percent sales tax are asked to contact Dylan Swank at dyroswank@gmail.com. Canvassing dates will be March 7 and March 14.
The “Leap Week” Book Sale is currently underway at the Hoopeston Public Library. Beginning Feb. 24, the library will offer sales for $2 per bag or three bags for $5. The bags include all “fresh” materials with some books and DVDs in like-new conditions including lots of adult non-fiction titles.
The Iroquois County Soil and Water Conservation District is once again offering a Spring fish sale. A wide variety of fish will be available to order. All Carp orders are to be turned in by COB on March 13. All other fish orders will be accepted until COB on March 23 and pick-up will be at 8 a.m. on March 30. If you have any questions or would like to order please call 815-432-3946 Ext. 3 or stop in the Iroquois County SWCD office.
Feb. 26
- 5:30 p.m. Start the first day of Lent with fasting, praying, reflecting and receiving the imposition of ashes on your forehead by attending the Ash Wednesday Service on February 26th at the First Christian Church of Hoopeston (502 E. Main St, next to the library). The service begins at 5:30 p.m. A pancake supper will be offered in the Fellowship Hall immediately after the Ash Wednesday Service. The supper will be served around 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall with your choice of pancakes, sausage patties, fruit and beverages. Please contact Pastor Tom Cici if you should have any questions: (217) 283-6691 or email: disciple@myfrontiermail.com.
March 1
- The Chestnut Street Church of Christ Gospel Music Service will feature Connie Scott, of Indiana, March 1. Supper is at 5 p.m. with the sing-a-long at 5:45 p.m. and the service at 6 p.m. The church is located at 709 E. Chestnut St. in Hoopeston.
March 5
- 6-8 p.m. Hoopeston Area Middle School will host the 2020 Hoopeston Area Family Connection Night for the entire community March 5 from 6-8 p.m. Kendra Smiley will be the keynote speaker.
March 7
- The Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team will present a “Paws for a Cause Cookout” fundraiser March 7 at the Hoopeston VFW. Dinner will be presented from 5-7 p.m.
March 8
- The Chestnut Street Church of Christ Gospel Music Service will feature Dave Coleman, of Crawfordsville, Ind. Supper is at 5 p.m. with the sing-a-long at 5:45 p.m. and the service at 6 p.m. The church is located at 709 E. Chestnut St. in Hoopeston.
March 14
- 5-8 p.m. The Hoopeston Multi-Agency Senior Dance will feature “Second Chance.”
- 7 p.m. Logan Kirby will perform at the Lorraine Theatre at 7 p.m. March 14. Tickets are $15.
March 15
- The Chestnut Street Church of Christ Gospel Music Service will feature the Forgiven Group, of Covington, Ind. Supper is at 5 p.m. with the sing-a-long at 5:45 p.m. and the service at 6 p.m. The church is located at 709 E. Chestnut St. in Hoopeston.
March 22
- The Chestnut Street Church of Christ Gospel Music Service will feature Heavenbound March 22. Supper is at 5 p.m. with the sing-a-long at 5:45 p.m. and the service at 6 p.m. The church is located at 709 E. Chestnut St. in Hoopeston.
Hoopeston Public Library February activities:
KIDS
LITTLES @ THE LIBRARY, 10:30 a.m. every FRI-DAY. Story and activity time for toddlers and pre-schoolers.
FEB. 27: BIG BANG THURSDAY @ 3:30 p.m.. Wacky science for kids in grades 3-5.
ADULTS
WEDNESDAYS @ 9:30 a.m. STITCHIN’ TIME for all crafters.
FEB. 27: COOKING THE BOOKS @ 6 p.m.. “Soup-er Bowl”. Stop by the library to select your recipe.
FEB. 29: TREECLIMBERS Genealogy Group @ 10 a.m. Open to anyone interested in tracing their family tree.