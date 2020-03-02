The Little Lorraine will feature “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” this weekend. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday for “Dinner and a Movie,” 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
Community members interested in volunteering their time to canvass the area in support of the proposed county-wide one percent sales tax are asked to contact Dylan Swank at dyroswank@gmail.com. Canvassing dates will be March 7 and March 14.
The “Leap Week” Book Sale has been extended at the Hoopeston Public Library. as more paperbacks and a few cookbooks have been added. Prices have been slashed to $1 per bag. Bags are provided or feel free to bring your own.
A local student is presenting a survey for her PhD dissertation. Community members are asked to fill out the survey online at https://s.surveyplanet.com/kqVU8g0m or visit the Hoopeston Multi-Agency from 1-4 p.m. March 11 to take the survey in person.
The Hoopeston Area High School Student Council has rescheduled the 29th annual Senior Citizen Sweetheart Banquet for March 11 beginning at 1 p.m. in the high school gym. Any Hoopeston or Rossville senior citizen interested in attending is asked to call the high school at 217-283-6661 and leave their name and how many will be attending in their party. This needs to be done by March 4 as organizers will need to order the food for the meal.
Maple’s “Jungle”-themed Book Fair will run from March 16-19 in Maple’s Student Lounge (Room 14). The book fair will be open during the following hours: March 16 3:30-5 p.m.; March 17 3:30-5 p.m.; March 18 2:30-5 p.m. and March 19 2:30-7 p.m.
March 5
- 6-8 p.m. Hoopeston Area Middle School will host the 2020 Hoopeston Area Family Connection Night for the entire community March 5 from 6-8 p.m. Kendra Smiley will be the keynote speaker.
March 7
- 6-11 a.m. The annual Rotary Pancake Day will be presented at Hoopeston American Legion Post 384, 502 E. Penn St. Pancakes, sausage, biscuits and gravy will be on the menu. Carryouts will be available. Tickets can be bought at the door or from any Rotary member.
- The Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team will present a “Paws for a Cause Cookout” fundraiser March 7 at the Hoopeston VFW. Dinner will be presented from 5-7 p.m.
March 8
- The Chestnut Street Church of Christ Gospel Music Service will feature Dave Coleman, of Crawfordsville, Ind. Supper is at 5 p.m. with the sing-a-long at 5:45 p.m. and the service at 6 p.m. The church is located at 709 E. Chestnut St. in Hoopeston.
March 14
- 7 a.m.-11 a.m. All you can eat pancakes and sausage at the Milford Christian Church, presented by the Milford Lions Club, for $5.
- 5-8 p.m. The Hoopeston Multi-Agency Senior Dance will feature “Second Chance.”
- 7 p.m. Logan Kirby will perform at the Lorraine Theatre at 7 p.m. March 14. Tickets are $15.
March 15
- The Chestnut Street Church of Christ Gospel Music Service will feature the Forgiven Group, of Covington, Ind. Supper is at 5 p.m. with the sing-a-long at 5:45 p.m. and the service at 6 p.m. The church is located at 709 E. Chestnut St. in Hoopeston.
March 19
- 6 p.m. The Hoopeston Breast Cancer Support Group will meet at Fast Lanes Bowling Alley. For more information, contact Pat Foster at 815-984-4040 or 309-208-9829.
March 21
- 6:30 p.m. The Hoopeston Jaycees will present a Disney Trivia Night Post Prom Fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. March 21 at the Hoopeston American Legion Post 384, 502 E. Penn St. Cost is $10 per person with a max of six people per table. Cash prizes will be awarded. Prizes for best costumes. Admission includes a meal. Proceeds benefit the Hoopeston Area Post Prom celebration.
March 22
- The Chestnut Street Church of Christ Gospel Music Service will feature Heavenbound March 22. Supper is at 5 p.m. with the sing-a-long at 5:45 p.m. and the service at 6 p.m. The church is located at 709 E. Chestnut St. in Hoopeston.
March 29
- The Chestnut Street Church of Christ Gospel Music Service will feature Jeff Good, of Fisher. Supper is at 5 p.m. with the sing-a-long at 5:45 p.m. and the service at 6 p.m. The church is located at 709 E. Chestnut St. in Hoopeston.