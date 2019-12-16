Hoopeston Area High School is looking for alumni who have done or are doing great things in college, career, and/or life to update and add new entries into the Hall of Champions. The school is seeking any student that has graduated in the last 15 years. If interested, people need to submit their information (short write up of what they are doing or have done and a photo) to Kevin Root at rootkm@hoopeston.k12.il.us
The Hoopeston Public Library will be closed in observance of Christmas Dec. 23-25. The library will also be closed Dec. 30-Jan. 1 for the New Year’s holiday.
Dec. 22
- There will be no Gospel Music Service at the Chestnut Street Church of Christ.
Dec. 24
- The Hoopeston United Methodist Church will present two Christmas Eve services. The first service will be at 9 p.m. and the second will be at 11 p.m. The second service will be an informal service. The church will offer Communion and candle lighting at both services. All are invited to attend.
Dec. 29
- The Chestnut Street Church of Christ Gospel Music Service will feature John Morris and Sherry Dec. 29. Supper is at 5 p.m. with the sing-a-long at 5:45 p.m. and the service at 6 p.m. The church is located at 709 E. Chestnut St. in Hoopeston.
Jan. 4
- 4 p.m. The Hoopeston Community Awards/Miss Hoopeston Crowning Ceremony will be presented at 4 p.m. Jan. 4 at the Lorraine Theatre.
Hoopeston Public Library December Calendar:
KIDS
DEC. 19: DESIGN SQUAD HOLIDAY EDI-TION @ 3:30 p.m. Engineering fun with a Christmas twist for all kids ages 10 and up.
ADULTS
There will be NO Treeclimbers or Best Sellers Book Club in December.