The Feed My Lambs Summer Lunch Program will be providing lunches for Hoopeston Area students, pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, who have qualified for free or reduced lunches during the school year. Participants are asked to bring proof of age for each student (i.e. school report card, birth certificate) for registration prior to receiving their first lunch. Lunches will be served from 11 a.m.-noon Monday through Friday at the Hoopeston First United Methodist Church, located at 403 E. Main St. in Hoopeston. Lunches can be picked up and taken or enjoyed in the church’s air-conditioned Fellowship Hall. For more information, call 217-283-6738.
Effective immediately, Hoopeston will no longer provide a roll off container at the soccer fields for bulk garbage. Starting Saturday, July 20, Hoopeston will have a roll off in the parking spaces on Second Ave. east of the city hall parking lot. Residents may drop off bulk items from 6 a.m. to noon. This is for bulk garbage only, any garbage that fits in the blue tote provided to residents by Republic Services will not be allowed. Residents are not allowed to dispose of electronics, appliances, paint, liquids, tires, batteries, yard waste and construction waste, including drywall and carpet. Proof of residency will be required and items to be disposed of will be monitored. In future months, bulk disposal will be offered the first and third Saturdays of each month. For more information, call 217-283-5833.
The Grant Township Board of Trustees has announced changes for meeting dates in August and November. The new dates are Aug. 20 at 4 p.m. and Nov. 14 at 4 p.m.
Aug. 4
- 2-4 p.m. Miss Hoopeston Lauren Linares is hosting a Back-to-School Social from 2-4 p.m. Aug. 4 at the American Legion Shelter in McFerren Park. The fun-filled event is open to kindergarten through eighth grade level students. Please note that young children need to be accompanied by a parent, as the event will be staffed by volunteers who have activity-related assignments. Planned activities include back-to-school crafts, games and kickball. Attendees will also be treated to free ice cream, courtesy of the Hoopeston Area Rotary Club. Additionally, the first 200 attendees will receive a gift bag filled with gifts from Linares, as well as special offers from participating businesses. Extending the fun beyond 4 p.m., event participants will be offered two hours of free swimming at the Hoopeston Pool. Passes to swim from 4-6 p.m. on Aug. 4 will be available at the Back-to-School Social.
- The Chestnut Street Church of Christ Gospel Music Service will be presented July 28. Supper is at 5 p.m. with the sing-a-long at 5:45 p.m. and the service at 6 p.m. The church is located at 709 E. Chestnut St. in Hoopeston.
Aug. 15
- 7:30 p.m. Cissna Park will once again be hosting a Talent Show during Old Settlers. The talent show will be held Aug. 15 at 7:30 p.m. in the park. Individual and group entries will be taken in junior and senior divisions. The junior division is for ages 14 and under. The senior division is for ages 15-21. First, second, and third prizes will be awarded in each division. Please contact Lynn Hasselbring at lynn.hasselbring@cpschool.org for entry forms or more information. Entry forms are due Aug. 2.
Aug. 17
- 6 p.m. The Save the Lorraine Foundation will present a Trivia Night at the Lorraine Theatre Aug. 17. Bring a team of five or come alone and join another team. Free popcorn and bottled water or soda. Additional concessions available upon request. The winning team will receive refund of entry fee. There will be 20 categories with five questions each. Reserve a table early by calling Marilyn at 217-397-2211 or Betty at 217-304-5308.
Aug. 24
- 7 p.m. Doug Church, Elvis Tribute Artist, and the Change of Heart Tribute Band will perform at 7 p.m. at the Lorraine Theatre in Hoopeston. Tickets are $28 before the show and $30 at the door. No reserved seating. A free will dinner will be presented at 5 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, located across the street from the theatre, featuring chicken salad/croissant, chips, cookies and drinks. Tickets can be purchased online at thelorrainetheatre.com, at Mr. B’s, Treasured Roots, City Hall and the DACC Higher Learning Center or by contacting a Save the Lorraine Theatre Board Member.
Sept. 14
- 2:30 p.m. The second Lorraine Foundation Scavenger Hunt will be presented at 3 p.m. Sept. 14 at the theatre with registration starting at 2:30 p.m. The cost is $10 per person with a four-person maximum per team. Prizes will be presented in the top three scoring four-person teams.
Hoopeston Public Library Schedule for August:
Stitchin’ Time will continue all summer at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Aug. 5: 1:30 p.m. Mary Hartwell Catherwood Book Club; 4 p.m. Hoopeston Public Library Board meeting
Aug. 19: 1 p.m. Writer’s Group
Aug. 22: 6 p.m. Cooking the Books Summer’s Bounty
Aug. 31: Library Closed for Sweetcorn Festival