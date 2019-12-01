The Little Lorraine will present “Spider Man: Far From Home” this weekend. Showtimes are: 7 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Pizza and a movie Friday night.
The Hoopeston Public Library is helping the Village of Rossville and the Rossville-Alvin Schools by collecting plastic caps and lids which will be recycled into benches. Any cap or lid (under 8" wide; no containers) with a recycle number of 2, 4 or 5 is acceptable, including water/soft drink bottle caps, prescription bottle caps, cottage cheese, chip dip or Cool Whip lids. Drop off your lids/caps either upstairs or downstairs at the library, where you can also find a more detailed list of acceptable items.
Hoopeston Area High School is looking for alumni who have done or are doing great things in college, career, and/or life to update and add new entries into the Hall of Champions. The school is seeking any student that has graduated in the last 15 years. If interested, people need to submit their information (short write up of what they are doing or have done and a photo) to Kevin Root at rootkm@hoopeston.k12.il.us
Dec. 6
- 4 p.m. The Hoopeston Public Library will present a free performance of a 1946 radio comedy with new episodes from the "Fabulous Dr. Tweedy" at 4 p.m. Dec. 6. Seating is limited, so there will be sign-ups for seating starting Dec. 2 at the library. Visit the front desk or call 217-283-6711 to reserve seating.
Dec. 8
- 9:30 a.m. The East Lynn Community Fellowship, located at 41428 Main St. in East Lynn, will present a “Reason for the Season” Concert at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 8 featuring the “Old Path Quartet.”
- The Chestnut Street Church of Christ Gospel Music Service will feature Dick Coleman Dec. 8. Supper is at 5 p.m. with the sing-a-long at 5:45 p.m. and the service at 6 p.m. The church is located at 709 E. Chestnut St. in Hoopeston.
Dec. 15
- 2 p.m. “Doc Ashton & The Root Canals” will perform at 2 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Milford United Methodist Church, located at 118 N. Axtel Ave. in Milford. The concert is sponsored by the Little Jordan Cluster of United Methodist Churches.
Jan. 4
- 4 p.m. The Hoopeston Community Awards/Miss Hoopeston Crowning Ceremony will be presented at 4 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Lorraine Theatre.
Hoopeston Public Library December Calendar:
KIDS
LITTLES @ THE LIBRARY STORY TIME, Every Friday @ 10:30 a.m. (Will not meet on Dec. 29.)
DEC. 5: BUILDERS CLUB @ 3:30 p.m. Lego fun for kids of all ages.
DEC 10: HOMESCHOOL GATHERING @ 1:30 p.m. for all area homeschool families.
DEC. 12: WILD & WACKY @ 3:30 p.m. Movement and music activities for kids of all ages.
DEC. 19: DESIGN SQUAD HOLIDAY EDI-TION @ 3:30 p.m. Engineering fun with a Christmas twist for all kids ages 10 and up.
ADULTS
DEC. 2: MHC BOOK CLUB @ 1:30 p.m. This month’s title is “Lost December”. This group is open to adults of all ages. New members are always welcome.
DEC. 5: Holiday Topiary Craft for adults @ 1 p.m.
DEC. 5: COOKING THE BOOKS @ 6 p.m. Holiday Dinner. This month, we’ll prepare favorite family holiday recipes. PLEASE SIGN UP AND DROP OFF A COPY OF YOUR RECIPE NO LATER THAN WEDNESDAY, DEC. 4 SO WE CAN COPY FOR SHARING.
DEC. 6: 4 p.m. THE FABULOUS DR. TWEEDY free radio drama by the HPL Play-ers. Sign up for seats beginning Dec. 2.
There will be NO Treeclimbers or Best Sellers Book Club in December.