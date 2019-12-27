Hoopeston Area High School is looking for alumni who have done or are doing great things in college, career, and/or life to update and add new entries into the Hall of Champions. The school is seeking any student that has graduated in the last 15 years. If interested, people need to submit their information (short write up of what they are doing or have done and a photo) to Kevin Root at rootkm@hoopeston.k12.il.us
The Hoopeston Public Library will be closed Dec. 30-Jan. 1 for the New Year’s holiday.
Hoopeston Area School District will present a study of the book that is shaping a positive culture for students and the community. Parents of the Hoopeston community are welcomed to attend the Orange Frog Book Study at the Hoopeston High School Library Jan. 9 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Please enter through the library to the North of the athletic fields. Emily Brown will present at the study. Free refreshments and beverages will be provided. The event is hosted by Hoopeston Area Middle School. Contact Assistant Principal, Steve Chorak at 217-283-6661 for questions.
Jan. 4
- 4 p.m. The Hoopeston Community Awards/Miss Hoopeston Crowning Ceremony will be presented at 4 p.m. Jan. 4 at the Lorraine Theatre.
Jan. 7
- 1:30 p.m. John Greer Fifth Grade DARE Graduation
- 6 p.m. Hoopeston Area Music Boosters meeting at Hoopeston Area Middle School.
- 7 p.m. Hoopeston City Council meeting
Jan. 10
- 7 p.m. Hoopeston Area Middle School/High School Jazz Band and Show Choir Preview Concert in the Hoopeston Area Middle School gym.
Jan. 16
- 6 p.m. The Hoopeston Breast Cancer Support Group will meet at the Pit Stop at Fast Lanes Bowling Alley.
Jan. 18
- 7 p.m. The Lorraine Theatre will be offering a Night of Gospel Music. Featured singers will be Jake’s Boys, an eight-member Central Illinois Men’s Southern Gospel group with three talented accompanists. Other singers will be Tyler Robinson and Mike Dalton. A free will donation will be taken. All proceeds fund the Lorraine Theatre restoration.
Jan. 21
- 7 p.m. Hoopeston City Council meeting
Jan. 23
- 6 p.m. Hoopeston Area Board of Education meeting in the Hoopeston Area Middle School library.
Jan. 24-26
- The play Steel Magnolias will be performed live the Lorraine Theatre. Showtimes are: Friday 7 p.m., Saturday 7 p.m. and Sunday 3 p.m. Steel Magnolias is a stage play by American writer Robert Harling. The play is a comedy-drama about the bond among a group of Southern women in a small town in northwest Louisiana. The title suggests the “female characters are as delicate as magnolias but as tough as steel.” The production will be directed by Ashley Beauvois.
Jan. 25
- 4 p.m. Hoopeston Area FFA Alumni Scholarship Auction at the Hoopeston American Legion, 502 E. Penn St. in Hoopeston. The silent auction starts at 4 p.m., food will be served at 4:30 p.m. and the live auction will start at 6 p.m.
Hoopeston Public Library January Activities:
KIDS
JAN. 2: BUILDERS CLUB @ 3:30 p.m. Lego fun for kids of all ages.
JAN. 9: WILD & WACKY @ 3:30 p.m. Music and ac-tive games for kids of all ages.
JAN. 10: LITTLES @ THE LIBRARY, 10:30 a.m. and every FRIDAY. Story and activity time for toddlers and preschoolers.
JAN. 14: HOMESCHOOL GATHERING @ 1:30 p.m. for all area homeschool families.
JAN. 23: BIG BANG THURSDAY @ 3:30 p.m.. Wacky science for kids in grades 3-5.
TEENS/PRETEENS
JAN. 16: DESIGN SQUAD @ 3:30 p.m. STEM fun for grades 3-8.
JAN. 29: SELFIE SCAVENGER HUNT @ 3:30 p.m. Grades 5-8.
ADULTS
JAN 2 & 16: VERMILION COUNTY CRAFTERS. 5-7 p.m.
WEDNESDAYS @ 9:30 a.m. STITCHIN’ TIME for all crafters.
JAN. 6: MHC BOOK CLUB @ 1:30 p.m. This month’s title is “Bridget Jones’s Diary”. This group is open to adults of all ages. New members are always welcome.
JAN. 23: COOKING THE BOOKS @ 6 p.m.. “Chinese New Year”. Stop by the library to select your recipe.
JAN. 25: TREECLIMBERS Genealogy Group @ 10 a.m. Open to anyone interested in tracing their family tree.
JAN. 27: BEST SELLERS BOOK CLUB @ 6:30 p.m. Open to adults of all ages. New members always welcome.