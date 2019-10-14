“Toy Story 4” will be shown Friday (pizza night) and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. for the grand re-opening to show off the new look in the Little Lorraine. Come be the first to see the new look. Prices are still $5 for adults; $3 for children 12 and under.
The Grant Township Board of Trustees has announced changes for meeting dates in August and November. The new dates are Aug. 20 at 4 p.m. and Nov. 14 at 4 p.m.
The Hoopeston Public Library is helping the Village of Rossville and the Rossville-Alvin Schools by collecting plastic caps and lids which will be recycled into benches. Any cap or lid (under 8" wide; no containers) with a recycle number of 2, 4 or 5 is acceptable, including water/soft drink bottle caps, prescription bottle caps, cottage cheese, chip dip or Cool Whip lids. Drop off your lids/caps either upstairs or downstairs at the library, where you can also find a more detailed list of acceptable items.
North Fork Conservation Club will present a “Haunted Hayride” the last two weeks in October from 7:30-11 p.m. at 41489 N 1700 E. Road in Hoopeston, one mile east of Hoopeston on Highway 9, turn north at the first crossroads and drive a half a mile. The cost is $3 a person.
Vendors are wanted for the annual Milford Girls Night Out planned for Wednesday, November 6, from 5–7:30 p.m. at Town & Country Events. For information on vendor space, please contact Karen Brasel at 217-304-6386.
Hoopeston Area High School is looking for alumni who have done or are doing great things in college, career, and/or life to update and add new entries into the Hall of Champions. The school is seeking any student that has graduated in the last 15 years. If interested, people need to submit their information (short write up of what they are doing or have done and a photo) to Kevin Root at rootkm@hoopeston.k12.il.us
Reminder: The City of Hoopeston will conduct a Special Council Meeting to hear community responses and discuss the new Cannabis Law. The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29.
The Hoopeston Police Department has announced Trick or Treat hours for Oct. 31. Trick or treat hours will be from 5:30-7 p.m.
Sign ups for the Miracle Tree and Santa Cares Too will be at Grant Township 525 S. Market St. Nov. 12-14 from 9-11 a.m. You must be a parent or guardian to sign your child up and you must bring proof of the children living in your home and proof of address. These programs are open to Hoopeston residents only. Late sign ups will not be allowed, so plan ahead.
Setup for the annual McFerren Park light display will begin Oct. 25 at 8 a.m. Crews will meet at the park maintenance building to organize the unloading of the storage facility. Volunteers will be needed for lifting the displays onto trailers and moving them to their places in the park. Setup will continue Saturday, October 26 with the assembly and setup of all displays. Anyone who is able to volunteer will be given breakfast and lunch. If you have questions, or would like to commit your time, please contact Russ Leigh at (217) 283-9336.
Oct. 16
- 10 a.m. Hoopeston Public Library will sponsor a FREE program to address this topic. "Parenting Again" will be presented at 10 a.m. Oct. 16 by Chelsey Byers of the University of Illinois Extension. Byers will discuss the many issues facing grandparents who are raising or helping to raise their grandchildren, including: adjusting to the role; being a grandparent and a parent at the same time; and love and limits-a powerful combination. This program is FREE and open to all area residents. For more information, call the library at 217-283-6711.
- 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Hudson Drug Shop will be offering flu shots at the Hoopeston Multi-Agency.
- 6:30 p.m. Auditions for the upcoming production of “Steel Magnolias” will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Lorraine Theatre.
Oct. 20
- The Chestnut Street Church of Christ Gospel Music Service will feature John Morris and the Prairie Players Oct. 20. Supper is at 5 p.m. with the sing-a-long at 5:45 p.m. and the service at 6 p.m. The church is located at 709 E. Chestnut St. in Hoopeston.
Oct. 26
- 8 a.m.-1 p.m.The Hoopeston First United Methodist Church Annual Fall and Winter Heavenly Hosts Bazaar will take place Oct. 26. Coffee and coffee cake served from 8-10 a.m. followed by soup and sandwich lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The most creative and beautiful baskets containing wonderful gifts are available for all ages. The baskets, quilts, ornaments and clever crafts will be on display in the chapel area of the church. Proceeds are used to partially fund local and away missions such as Feed My Lambs, Blessings in a Backpack, Appalachian Service Project, Multi-Agency, and many more. The church is located at 403 E. Main St. in Hoopeston.
- 7 p.m. “Sounds of Summer: A Beach Boys Tribute” will be presented at the Lorraine Theatre. Tickets can be purchase at the LIttle Lorraine, Hoopeston Water Dept., Hoopeston DACC, The Flower Shop, Online at http://thelorrainetheatre.com/ or at the movie on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Tickets presale are $28 or $30 at the door.
Oct. 27
- The Chestnut Street Church of Christ Gospel Music Service will feature Jeff Good and friends Oct. 27. Supper is at 5 p.m. with the sing-a-long at 5:45 p.m. and the service at 6 p.m. The church is located at 709 E. Chestnut St. in Hoopeston.
Oct. 28
- 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Hoopeston Jaycee's will host their Annual Spooktacular in downtown Hoopeston with the Costume Judging at 7 pm at the intersection of Main and Market Street.
Oct. 30
- 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Hoopeston Multi-Agency Fall Ham and Bean Lunch Fall Fundraiser will be presented from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Oct. 30 in the Multi-Agency Community Room at 206 South First Ave. Tickets are $5 per person. Delivery is available for local residents from 11 a.m.-noon for $6 per person. Tickets are available at the Hoopeston Multi-Agency. Call 217-283-5544 for more information.
Nov. 9
- 7 p.m. “Christopher Columbus: The Shame in the Glory” will be presented at the Lorraine Theatre. Tickets: $8 adults, $3 kids 12 and under. Tickets can be purchase at the Little Lorraine, Hoopeston Water Dept., Hoopeston DACC, The Flower Shop, Online at http://thelorrainetheatre.com/ or at the movie on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.
Nov. 16
- 7 p.m. The Lorraine Theatre will feature a “Tribute to Neil Diamond” by Doug Allen Nash. Tickets can be purchase at the LIttle Lorraine, Hoopeston Water Dept., Hoopeston DACC, The Flower Shop, Online at http://thelorrainetheatre.com/ or purchased at the movie on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Tickets pre-sale are $28 or $30 at the door.
Hoopeston Public Library Schedule for October:
Stitchin’ Time will continue at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays; Littles @ the Library 10:30 a.m. on Fridays.
Oct. 15: Sign-Up Deadline for Pumpkin Wall Hanger Adult Craft program Oct. 23.
Oct. 16: 10 a.m. Grandparents Raising Grandkids presented by UI Extension
Oct. 17: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Design Squad (Third Grade and Up)
Oct. 23: 1 p.m.: Pumpkin Wall Hanger Adult Craft Program
Oct. 24: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Big Bang Thursday (K-Fifth Grade); 6 p.m. Cooking the Books: Rootin’ Tootin’ Taters
Oct. 26: 10 a.m. Treeclimbers Genealogy Group
Oct. 28: 6:30 p.m. Best Sellers Book Club
Maple Madness Fundraiser Winners Oct. 1-4:
Oct. 1- Andrew Jordan
Oct. 2- Tonya Mikels
Oct. 3- Norene Molina
Oct. 4- Cassie Simpson