The Grant Township Board of Trustees has announced changes for meeting dates in August and November. The new dates are Aug. 20 at 4 p.m. and Nov. 14 at 4 p.m.
Hoopeston Public Library’s lower level children’s room will resume school year hours beginning Monday, August 19, which is the first day of school for the Hoopeston Area District. During the school year, the Children’s Room will be closed on Monday and Tuesday mornings, and will open at 12:15 p.m. those days. The Children’s Room will open at the usual time of 9:30 a.m. on Wednesdays-Saturdays.
Aug. 15
- 7:30 p.m. Cissna Park will once again be hosting a Talent Show during Old Settlers. The talent show will be held Aug. 15 at 7:30 p.m. in the park. Individual and group entries will be taken in junior and senior divisions. The junior division is for ages 14 and under. The senior division is for ages 15-21. First, second, and third prizes will be awarded in each division. Please contact Lynn Hasselbring at lynn.hasselbring@cpschool.org for entry forms or more information. Entry forms are due Aug. 2.
Aug. 17
- 6 p.m. The Save the Lorraine Foundation will present a Trivia Night at the Lorraine Theatre Aug. 17. Bring a team of five or come alone and join another team. Free popcorn and bottled water or soda. Additional concessions available upon request. The winning team will receive refund of entry fee. There will be 20 categories with five questions each. Reserve a table early by calling Marilyn at 217-397-2211 or Betty at 217-304-5308.
Aug. 18
- The Chestnut Street Church of Christ Gospel Music Service will feature Bob Cornell, of State Line, Ind. Aug. 18. Supper is at 5 p.m. with the sing-a-long at 5:45 p.m. and the service at 6 p.m. The church is located at 709 E. Chestnut St. in Hoopeston.
Aug. 24
- 7 p.m. Doug Church, Elvis Tribute Artist, and the Change of Heart Tribute Band will perform at 7 p.m. at the Lorraine Theatre in Hoopeston. Tickets are $28 before the show and $30 at the door. No reserved seating. A free will dinner will be presented at 5 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, located across the street from the theatre, featuring chicken salad/croissant, chips, cookies and drinks. Tickets can be purchased online at thelorrainetheatre.com, at Mr. B’s, Treasured Roots, City Hall and the DACC Higher Learning Center or by contacting a Save the Lorraine Theatre Board Member.
Aug. 25
- The Chestnut Street Church of Christ Gospel Music Service will feature Chelsea Walker Aug. 25. Supper is at 5 p.m. with the sing-a-long at 5:45 p.m. and the service at 6 p.m. The church is located at 709 E. Chestnut St. in Hoopeston.
Sept. 14
- 2:30 p.m. The second Lorraine Foundation Scavenger Hunt will be presented at 3 p.m. Sept. 14 at the theatre with registration starting at 2:30 p.m. The cost is $10 per person with a four-person maximum per team. Prizes will be presented in the top three scoring four-person teams.
Hoopeston Public Library Schedule for August:
Stitchin’ Time will continue all summer at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Aug. 19: 1 p.m. Writer’s Group
Aug. 22: 6 p.m. Cooking the Books Summer’s Bounty
Aug. 31: Library Closed for Sweetcorn Festival