The Hoopeston Public Library is helping the Village of Rossville and the Rossville-Alvin Schools by collecting plastic caps and lids which will be recycled into benches. Any cap or lid (under 8” wide; no containers) with a recycle number of 2, 4 or 5 is acceptable, including water/soft drink bottle caps, prescription bottle caps, cottage cheese, chip dip or Cool Whip lids. Drop off your lids/caps either upstairs or downstairs at the library, where you can also find a more detailed list of acceptable items.
Hoopeston Area High School is looking for alumni who have done or are doing great things in college, career, and/or life to update and add new entries into the Hall of Champions. The school is seeking any student that has graduated in the last 15 years. If interested, people need to submit their information (short write up of what they are doing or have done and a photo) to Kevin Root at rootkm@hoopeston.k12.il.us
The lab staff at Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center is hosting a coloring contest in the month of November. All kids are welcome to stop by the lab or registration desk to pick up a coloring sheet. If you return it to the hospital before November 30, you will be entered in a drawing to win a gift card to a local business. Winners will be drawn at random, and the coloring sheets will be displayed in the front windows of the hospital all month. If you have any questions please contact the lab department at (217) 283-8432.
The Marine Corp League Toys for Tots program is now taking applications through the end of November for all kids through the age of 18. Children must be registered at the pick-up location. The Hoopeston pick-up locations are Hoopeston Area schools. For more information call Sherri at (217) 497-3752 or email askrensherri@gmail.com.
In observance of Thanksgiving, Hoopeston Public Library will close early at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, and will be closed all day on Thursday, Nov. 28. The library will be open regular hours on Friday, Nov. 29, and Saturday, Nov. 30.
The Iroquois County Task Force: Meeting the Needs of the Underserved is sponsoring a Blanket Drive through Dec. 2. They are seeking donations of new or clean, gently-used blankets, which will be given to underserved residents in the surround communities. Donations can be delivered to the Iroquois Memorial Hospital Human Resources Department, located at 850 S. Fourth St. in Watseka.
Nov. 30
- 4:30-8 p.m. Hoopeston’s Magical Express, presented by the Hoopeston Chamber of Commerce, will be presented in the McFerren Park Civic Center. Participants may ride the Magical Express bus from the Hoopeston Multi Agency to McFerren Park’s Civic Center where the event is held. Buses will run back and forth throughout the evening with the last pickup from the Multi Agency at 7 p.m.
Dec. 1
- The Chestnut Street Church of Christ Gospel Music Service will feature Skip and Nyla Williamson, of Cayuga, Ind., Dec. 1. Supper is at 5 p.m. with the sing-a-long at 5:45 p.m. and the service at 6 p.m. The church is located at 709 E. Chestnut St. in Hoopeston.
Dec. 6
- 4 p.m. The Hoopeston Public Library will present a free performance of a 1946 radio comedy with new episodes from the “Fabulous Dr. Tweedy” at 4 p.m. Dec. 6. Seating is limited, so there will be sign-ups for seating starting Dec. 2 at the library. Visit the front desk or call 217-283-6711 to reserve seating.
Dec. 8
- 9:30 a.m. The East Lynn Community Fellowship, located at 41428 Main St. in East Lynn, will present a “Reason for the Season” Concert at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 8 featuring the “Old Path Quartet.”
- The Chestnut Street Church of Christ Gospel Music Service will feature Dick Coleman Dec. 8. Supper is at 5 p.m. with the sing-a-long at 5:45 p.m. and the service at 6 p.m. The church is located at 709 E. Chestnut St. in Hoopeston.