Betty Jacqueline Yeats, 95, of Rossville, passed away at 5:39 p.m. July 15, 2020 at her home.
She was born July 15, 1925, in Danville, the daughter of Jack and Clara Caroline (Starkey) Hardy. She married Raymond O. Yeats on Aug. 10, 1944 in Greenville, SC and together they enjoyed 58 years of marriage. He preceded her in death.
A graveside service was conducted July 20 at Spring Hill Cemetery in Danville, with Pastor Chris Quick officiating.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.