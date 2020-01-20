The Hoopeston Area High School boys bowling team competed at the Jerseyille IHSA regional tournament Saturday.
The team faced challenging opponents that kept all but one of the team members from advancing beyond regionals.
Senior Payton Berlin was the only team member to advance to sectionals.
In his first three games, Berlin held seventh place with a 666 series after scoring 222-241-203. In his fourth game, he put up a 216 and pushed his way to third place.
In the fifth game, lane conditions hampered Berlin and he struggled to put up a 117 and followed this with a 181 to end the day with a total of 1,180.
He placed eighth and the top 10 bowlers from regionals will advance to the sectional tournament in Collinsville Jan. 25.
Hoopeston Area’s Casey Bence just missed the cutoff for sectionals, putting up a 1,039 with games of 214-210. Landon Mills also put in a good showing with a 232. Cameron Zorns and Clayton Hankins rounded out the Cornjerkers boys team, which finished tenth overall at regionals.
The Hoopeston Area High School girls bowling team competed in a tournament in Sterling Monday. Look for the results from that tournament in next week’s edition.