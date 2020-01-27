Hoopeston Area High School graduate Daniel Bass was recently named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List at Wabash College in Crawfordsville, Ind.
Bass, a sophomore at Wabash, is majoring in Rhetoric and minoring in Psychology.
As a current print subscriber, you can opt-in for All Access at any time. All Access members receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition (optimized for desktop and mobile devices). All Access members also receive access to our exclusive Subscriber Savings program at no additional charge. (This alone can save you more than the cost of your subcription!)
Not a current print subscriber? Click here to purchase a Print Subscription
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
You will need the phone number associated with your print subscription in order to opt-in for All Access.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|24 hour "day pass"
|$3.00
|for 1 day
|Three Months
|$21.00
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$31.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$51.00
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Hoopeston Area High School graduate Daniel Bass was recently named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List at Wabash College in Crawfordsville, Ind.
Bass, a sophomore at Wabash, is majoring in Rhetoric and minoring in Psychology.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Areas of freezing fog early. Generally cloudy. High 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Overcast. High 34F. Winds light and variable.
...SCATTERED SLICK SPOTS POSSIBLE THIS MORNING... AREAS OF FOG WILL COMBINE WITH TEMPERATURES BELOW FREEZING, TO PRODUCE SCATTERED SLICK SPOTS ON ROADS IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS THIS MORNING. THIS WILL BE MOST FAVORED ON BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES. THE LIGHT FOG IS EXPECTED TO DISSIPATE BY MID TO LATE MORNING.
Wind: NW @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NW @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NW @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NNW @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NNW @ 6mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NW @ 6mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NW @ 6mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NW @ 6mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NW @ 7mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NW @ 7mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 6mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 6mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.