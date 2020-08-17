Barbara Marie Bell
Barbara Marie Bell, 59, of Hoopeston, IL, passed away at 1:20 A.M. Monday April 6, 2020 at Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center.
She was born September 13, 1960 in Lafayette, IN, the daughter of Larry Sr. and Ellen (High) Bell. Her mother survives in Hoopeston.
Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service was conducted Aug. 15 at Anderson Funeral Home 427 E. Main St. Hoopeston. No burial was conducted.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.