Barbara (Jean) Anderson, 84, of Watseka passed away on March 18, 2020, at the Iroquois Resident Home in Watseka. She was born on August 26, 1935, in Watseka, a daughter of Andrew and Lena Ferry Atwood. Jean married Donald Anderson and he preceded her in death. Survivors include one daughter, Amy (George) Linares of Hoopeston; two grandchildren, Jonathon and Lauren Linares; and several special nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Andrew and Fred; and three sisters, Anita, Katherine and Linda.
Jean was a member of the WCHS Class of ‘54. A homemaker for many years, she later worked at Electronic Components Corporation and Volunteer Services of Iroquois County. She was a member of the Watseka American Legion Auxiliary and Iroquois County V.F.W. Auxiliary. She also served as an election judge.
Jean was active in many community events including the ham and bean dinners at Harvest Daze and Octoberfest fundraisers. She also volunteered her time planting flowers and trees in Legion Park. She liked gardening, flowers, bird watching and genealogy. She especially enjoyed family gatherings.
Private graveside services will be held at the G.A.R. Cemetery in Watseka, with a memorial to be planned at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to Iroquois Memorial Hospice or Harbor House.
Arrangements are by the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
Please share a memory of Jean at www.knappfuneralhomes.com